Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and his counterpart, Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic Georgios Gerapetritis, chaired today in Athens the second meeting of the political committee emanating from the Saudi-Hellenic Strategic Partnership Council.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, highlighted the progress made in various areas of cooperation, and discussed ways to enhance and develop these relations to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and achieve common interests.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of enhancing political coordination and consultation between them to support efforts aimed at strengthening regional and international security and stability.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Hellenic Republic Ali Al-Yusuf, the Director General of the Minister's Office Walid Al-Sama'il, and the Director General of the General Administration for Councils and Committees Engineer Fahd Al-Harithi.