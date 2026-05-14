The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome for the agreement signed today in the Jordanian capital, Amman; for the exchange of detainees in Yemen, which is considered a positive development that contributes to alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the detainees and their families, and enhances trust and opportunities for security and stability.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom appreciates the efforts made by all concerned parties to reach this agreement, and the sincere efforts and noble endeavors made by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in hosting the negotiations over the past months. The Kingdom also commends the efforts made by the Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations to Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross."

It added: "The Kingdom reaffirms its support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people."