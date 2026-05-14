التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله في مدينة أثينا اليوم وزير خارجية الجمهورية الهيلينية جيورجوس جيرابيتريسيس.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها وتنميتها بما يخدم مصالح البلدين الصديقين، إضافة إلى بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المشتركة لتحقيق الأمن والسلام فيها.

عقب اللقاء، وقّع وزير الخارجية ووزير خارجية الجمهورية الهيلينية اتفاقية بين حكومتي البلدين بشأن الإعفاء من متطلبات التأشيرة لحاملي جوازات السفر الدبلوماسية والخاصة والخدمة، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى التنسيق المشترك والتفاهم بين البلدين الصديقين.