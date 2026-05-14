The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today in Athens with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Georgios Gerapetritis.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in a manner that serves the interests of the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing the developments in the region and the joint efforts to achieve security and peace therein.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic signed an agreement between the governments of the two countries regarding the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports, which contributes to raising the level of joint coordination and understanding between the two friendly countries.