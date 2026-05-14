التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في جدة، مستشار الأمن القومي البريطاني جوناثان باول.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات السعودية البريطانية والتعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث التنسيق المشترك لمواجهة التحديات بالمنطقة في ظل تطوراتها الراهنة، والجهود الهادفة لتهدئة الأوضاع فيها؛ بما يحافظ على الأمن والاستقرار.

حضر اللقاء مستشاروزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.

فيما حضره من الجانب البريطاني المستشار الخاص لرئيس الوزراء لشؤون الأعمال والاستثمار فارون تشاندرا، وسفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن هيتشن، وعدد من المسؤولين.