التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في جدة، مستشار الأمن القومي البريطاني جوناثان باول.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات السعودية البريطانية والتعاون الثنائي بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث التنسيق المشترك لمواجهة التحديات بالمنطقة في ظل تطوراتها الراهنة، والجهود الهادفة لتهدئة الأوضاع فيها؛ بما يحافظ على الأمن والاستقرار.
حضر اللقاء مستشاروزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.
فيما حضره من الجانب البريطاني المستشار الخاص لرئيس الوزراء لشؤون الأعمال والاستثمار فارون تشاندرا، وسفير المملكة المتحدة لدى المملكة ستيفن هيتشن، وعدد من المسؤولين.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met in Jeddah with British National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.
During the meeting, they reviewed the aspects of Saudi-British relations and the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, and discussed the joint coordination to face the challenges in the region in light of the current developments, as well as the efforts aimed at calming the situation there; in a way that preserves security and stability.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.
From the British side, it was attended by the Prime Minister's Special Advisor for Business and Investment, Varun Chandra, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the Kingdom, Stephen Hitchen, and a number of officials.