Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met in Jeddah with British National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.

During the meeting, they reviewed the aspects of Saudi-British relations and the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, and discussed the joint coordination to face the challenges in the region in light of the current developments, as well as the efforts aimed at calming the situation there; in a way that preserves security and stability.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

From the British side, it was attended by the Prime Minister's Special Advisor for Business and Investment, Varun Chandra, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the Kingdom, Stephen Hitchen, and a number of officials.