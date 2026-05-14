بتوجيه من أمير منطقة تبوك المشرف العام على أعمال الحج بالمنطقة الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وقف نائب أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز، أمس، على الخدمات والإمكانات التي جندتها الأجهزة الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية في مدينة الحجاج بمنفذ حالة عمار لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن القادمين عبر المنفذ من مختلف الدول.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مدينة الحجاج بمنفذ حالة عمار، وكيل إمارة منطقة تبوك مساعد المشرف العام على أعمال الحج بالمنطقة محمد بن عبدالله الحقباني، ومديرو الإدارات الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية بالمنطقة، ثم عُزف السلام الملكي.

وتوجّه إلى صالة إنهاء إجراءات القدوم والمغادرة للحجاج، واطّلع على الخدمات المقدمة من القطاعات المشاركة بأعمال الحج في المنفذ، والتقى بالعاملين فيها، مشيداً بالجهود التي يقدمونها لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، ثم انتقل إلى منطقة الاستقبال والضيافة، واطّلع على جهود القطاعات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي في خدمة الحجاج، كما شاهد إسهامات الفرق التطوعية بالمنطقة، مشيداً بجهود المتطوعين والمتطوعات وجميع العاملين في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

بعدها، التقى الأمير خالد بن سعود بالعاملين في مدينة الحجاج، مثنياً على جهود الجميع، ومؤكداً أن ما تقدمه المملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن يأتي إنفاذاً لتوجيهات القيادة، ممثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وبمتابعة وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز.

وقال الأمير خالد بن سعود: لقد شرّفني وكلفني هذا المساء أمير منطقة تبوك المشرف العام على أعمال الحج بالمنطقة الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز -كعادته السنوية- بأن أتفقد وأقف على الاستعدادات لموسم حج هذا العام بمدينة الحجاج في منفذ حالة عمار، ونحمد الله عز وجل أن شرّف هذه البلاد بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وفي كل عام نجد -ولله الحمد- أن الاستعدادات والخدمات المقدمة أفضل من العام السابق.

وأضاف: ما يبعث على الاعتزاز هو حرص المتطوعين والمتطوعات على المشاركة في خدمة موسم الحج، مؤكداً أن ذلك يجسد عظم المسؤولية تجاه هذه الشعيرة المباركة، واعتزاز كل مواطن سعودي بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وفي ختام كلمته، سأل الله أن يحفظ الحجاج وييسر لهم حجهم ويتقبل منهم، مقدماً شكره لوكيل إمارة منطقة تبوك مساعد المشرف العام على أعمال الحج بالمنطقة محمد بن عبدالله الحقباني، ولنائب مساعد المشرف العام على أعمال الحج إبراهيم الناصر وجميع العاملين في مختلف القطاعات الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية بالمنفذ، على جهودهم المتواصلة طوال العام، وخصوصاً خلال موسمي الحج والعمرة.