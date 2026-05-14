Under the guidance of the Emir of the Tabuk region and the general supervisor of Hajj operations in the area, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Tabuk region, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz, yesterday inspected the services and capabilities that the civil and military government agencies have mobilized in the Pilgrims' City at the Hala Ammar crossing to serve the guests of الرحمن arriving through the crossing from various countries.

He was received upon his arrival at the Pilgrims' City at the Hala Ammar crossing by the Deputy Emir of the Tabuk region, Assistant General Supervisor of Hajj operations in the area, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Huqbani, and the directors of civil and military government departments in the region, after which the royal anthem was played.

He then proceeded to the arrival and departure processing hall for pilgrims, where he reviewed the services provided by the participating sectors in Hajj operations at the crossing and met with the workers there, praising the efforts they are making to serve the guests of الرحمن. He then moved to the reception and hospitality area, where he observed the efforts of the government sectors and the non-profit sector in serving the pilgrims. He also witnessed the contributions of volunteer teams in the region, commending the efforts of volunteers and all those working to serve the guests of الرحمن.

After that, Prince Khalid bin Saud met with the workers in the Pilgrims' City, praising everyone's efforts and affirming that what the Kingdom provides in serving the guests of الرحمن is in implementation of the directives of the leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with the follow-up of the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz.

Prince Khalid bin Saud said: "I have been honored and tasked this evening by the Emir of the Tabuk region and the general supervisor of Hajj operations in the area, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz - as is his annual custom - to inspect and review the preparations for this year's Hajj season in the Pilgrims' City at the Hala Ammar crossing. We thank Allah Almighty for honoring this country with the service of the guests of الرحمن, and every year we find - thanks to Allah - that the preparations and services provided are better than the previous year."

He added: "What instills pride is the eagerness of volunteers to participate in serving the Hajj season, affirming that this embodies the great responsibility towards this blessed ritual and the pride of every Saudi citizen in serving the guests of الرحمن."

In conclusion, he prayed to Allah to protect the pilgrims, facilitate their Hajj, and accept their deeds, expressing his gratitude to the Deputy Emir of the Tabuk region, Assistant General Supervisor of Hajj operations in the area, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Huqbani, and to the Deputy Assistant General Supervisor of Hajj operations, Ibrahim Al-Nasser, and all the workers in various civil and military government sectors at the crossing for their continuous efforts throughout the year, especially during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.