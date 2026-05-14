The Supreme Judicial Council held a meeting at the council's headquarters, chaired by the Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, with the presence of the esteemed members of the council.

At the beginning of the meeting, the council president expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the generous support and continuous follow-up that the judicial facility receives, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop judicial work to enhance its efficiency, improve the quality of its outputs, and reinforce the readiness of the judicial system for the requirements of the upcoming phase.

During the meeting, the council reviewed a number of developmental projects related to judicial work, including the development of mechanisms for consideration within judicial circuits, technical offices for courts, a strategic planning project for judicial needs, in addition to several internal developmental projects for the council and initiatives related to improving the substantive quality of judicial work and enhancing the efficiency of the judicial facility.

The council emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional work and benefiting from the uses of artificial intelligence and modern technologies to support the quality of judicial work and the efficiency of its outputs, contributing to the development of services provided to beneficiaries, enhancing performance efficiency, and accelerating achievement.

The council also considered topics related to the employment affairs of judges listed on its agenda and took the necessary actions regarding them, within the framework of its authority to oversee the courts, judges, and their work.