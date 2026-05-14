عقد المجلس الأعلى للقضاء اجتماعاً في مقر المجلس، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأعلى للقضاء المكلف فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، وبحضور أصحاب الفضيلة أعضاء المجلس.

وفي مستهل الاجتماع، رفع رئيس المجلس الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعمٍ كريم ومتابعة مستمرة، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة تطوير العمل القضائي بما يعزز كفاءته، ويرفع جودة مخرجاته، ويرسّخ جاهزية المنظومة القضائية لمتطلبات المرحلة القادمة.

واستعرض المجلس خلال الاجتماع عدداً من المشاريع التطويرية ذات الصلة بالعمل القضائي، شملت تطوير آلية النظر داخل الدوائر القضائية، والمكاتب الفنية للمحاكم، ومشروع التخطيط الإستراتيجي للاحتياج القضائي، إلى جانب عدد من المشاريع التطويرية الداخلية للمجلس والمبادرات المرتبطة برفع الجودة الموضوعية للأعمال القضائية، وتعزيز كفاءة المرفق العدلي.

وأكّد المجلس أهمية تعزيز العمل المؤسسي، والاستفادة من استخدامات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الحديثة في دعم جودة العمل القضائي وكفاءة مخرجاته، بما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، وتسريع الإنجاز.

ونظر في الموضوعات المتعلقة بالشؤون الوظيفية للقضاة، المدرجة على جدول أعماله، واتخذ في شأنها الإجراءات اللازمة، في إطار اختصاصه بالإشراف على المحاكم والقضاة وأعمالهم.