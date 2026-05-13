The Hajj security forces apprehended citizens for transporting residents and expatriates of Egyptian nationality, and an expatriate of Pakistani nationality, in violation of Hajj regulations and instructions, attempting to enter the holy capital without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to Hajj regulations and instructions, and to promptly report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.