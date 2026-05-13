The Minister of Justice, Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, confirmed that institutional judiciary reflects an advanced stage of maturity in the judicial system, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of judicial performance, improving the quality of rulings, and solidifying their stability.

He explained that this approach is based on the integration of legislation, procedures, and technical capabilities; achieving a clearer and more consistent justice, and enhancing the predictability of rulings, as it has contributed to reducing the duration of litigation and increasing the predictability of rulings by approximately 70%.

He pointed out that this maturity has been reflected in the litigation system, as electronic litigation services witnessed the execution of more than 660,000 remote judicial sessions and the issuance of over 255,000 electronic rulings during the first quarter of 2026; reflecting the efficiency of procedures and the speed of accomplishment.

He added that the Case Preparation Center is one of the enablers of this maturity, as its specialized legal competencies contributed to executing more than 380,000 operations during 2025, an increase of 39% compared to the previous year, through preparing preliminary studies for cases, preparing requests, and supporting judges in the course of considering the case.

He also confirmed that the ministry continues to develop its judicial system according to a comprehensive institutional approach, based on preventive justice, benefiting from artificial intelligence, and integrating roles within the system, which enhances the reliability of rulings, raises the efficiency of procedures, and expands access to judicial services; leading to a more flexible and proactive system that keeps pace with societal development and supports its stability.