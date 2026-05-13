أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني أن القضاء المؤسسي يعكس مرحلة متقدمة من نضج المنظومة العدلية، أسهمت في رفع كفاءة الأداء القضائي، وتعزيز جودة الأحكام، وترسيخ استقرارها.

وأوضح أن هذا النهج يقوم على تكامل التشريعات والإجراءات والممكنات التقنية؛ بما يحقق عدالة أكثر وضوحاً واتساقاً، ويعزز قابلية التنبؤ بالأحكام، إذ أسهم في تقليص أمد التقاضي وزيادة التنبؤ بالأحكام بنسبة بلغت نحو 70%.

وأشار إلى أن هذا النضج انعكس على منظومة التقاضي، إذ شهدت خدمات التقاضي الإلكتروني تنفيذ أكثر من 660 ألف جلسة قضائية عن بُعد، وإصدار أكثر من 255 ألف حكم إلكتروني خلال الربع الأول من 2026؛ بما يعكس كفاءة الإجراءات وسرعة الإنجاز.

وأضاف أن مركز تهيئة الدعاوى يعد أحد ممكّنات هذا النضج، إذ أسهمت كفاءاته القانونية المتخصصة في تنفيذ أكثر من 380 ألف عملية خلال 2025، بارتفاع بلغ 39% مقارنة بالعام السابق، من خلال إعداد الدراسات الأولية للقضايا وتهيئة الطلبات ودعم القضاة في مسار نظر الدعوى.

كما أكد أن الوزارة مستمرة في تطوير منظومتها العدلية وفق نهج مؤسسي متكامل، يرتكز على العدالة الوقائية، والاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتكامل الأدوار داخل المنظومة، بما يعزز موثوقية الأحكام، ويرفع كفاءة الإجراءات، ويوسّع الوصول إلى الخدمات العدلية؛ وصولاً إلى منظومة أكثر مرونة واستباقية تواكب تطور المجتمع وتدعم استقراره.