أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني أن القضاء المؤسسي يعكس مرحلة متقدمة من نضج المنظومة العدلية، أسهمت في رفع كفاءة الأداء القضائي، وتعزيز جودة الأحكام، وترسيخ استقرارها.
وأوضح أن هذا النهج يقوم على تكامل التشريعات والإجراءات والممكنات التقنية؛ بما يحقق عدالة أكثر وضوحاً واتساقاً، ويعزز قابلية التنبؤ بالأحكام، إذ أسهم في تقليص أمد التقاضي وزيادة التنبؤ بالأحكام بنسبة بلغت نحو 70%.
وأشار إلى أن هذا النضج انعكس على منظومة التقاضي، إذ شهدت خدمات التقاضي الإلكتروني تنفيذ أكثر من 660 ألف جلسة قضائية عن بُعد، وإصدار أكثر من 255 ألف حكم إلكتروني خلال الربع الأول من 2026؛ بما يعكس كفاءة الإجراءات وسرعة الإنجاز.
وأضاف أن مركز تهيئة الدعاوى يعد أحد ممكّنات هذا النضج، إذ أسهمت كفاءاته القانونية المتخصصة في تنفيذ أكثر من 380 ألف عملية خلال 2025، بارتفاع بلغ 39% مقارنة بالعام السابق، من خلال إعداد الدراسات الأولية للقضايا وتهيئة الطلبات ودعم القضاة في مسار نظر الدعوى.
كما أكد أن الوزارة مستمرة في تطوير منظومتها العدلية وفق نهج مؤسسي متكامل، يرتكز على العدالة الوقائية، والاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتكامل الأدوار داخل المنظومة، بما يعزز موثوقية الأحكام، ويرفع كفاءة الإجراءات، ويوسّع الوصول إلى الخدمات العدلية؛ وصولاً إلى منظومة أكثر مرونة واستباقية تواكب تطور المجتمع وتدعم استقراره.
The Minister of Justice, Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, confirmed that institutional judiciary reflects an advanced stage of maturity in the judicial system, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of judicial performance, improving the quality of rulings, and solidifying their stability.
He explained that this approach is based on the integration of legislation, procedures, and technical capabilities; achieving a clearer and more consistent justice, and enhancing the predictability of rulings, as it has contributed to reducing the duration of litigation and increasing the predictability of rulings by approximately 70%.
He pointed out that this maturity has been reflected in the litigation system, as electronic litigation services witnessed the execution of more than 660,000 remote judicial sessions and the issuance of over 255,000 electronic rulings during the first quarter of 2026; reflecting the efficiency of procedures and the speed of accomplishment.
He added that the Case Preparation Center is one of the enablers of this maturity, as its specialized legal competencies contributed to executing more than 380,000 operations during 2025, an increase of 39% compared to the previous year, through preparing preliminary studies for cases, preparing requests, and supporting judges in the course of considering the case.
He also confirmed that the ministry continues to develop its judicial system according to a comprehensive institutional approach, based on preventive justice, benefiting from artificial intelligence, and integrating roles within the system, which enhances the reliability of rulings, raises the efficiency of procedures, and expands access to judicial services; leading to a more flexible and proactive system that keeps pace with societal development and supports its stability.