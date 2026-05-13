في بادرة تُعد الأولى من نوعها أجرى تجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي أول عملية قسطرة قلبية داخل وحدة القسطرة المتنقلة بمستشفى السلام الوقفي المجاور للمسجد النبوي الشريف، بهدف تعزيز سرعة الاستجابة للحالات القلبية الطارئة وإنقاذ الأرواح خلال موسم الحج.

وشهدت الوحدة نجاح أول تدخل طبي لحاج داخل مختبر القسطرة المتنقل حيث أُجريت حالتا قسطرة قلبية بصورة عاجلة وتكللت - بفضل الله - بالنجاح، فيما يتمتع المستفيد بصحة مستقرة وعافية تامة.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن جهود تجمع المدينة المنورة الصحي ممثلاً بإدارة الحج والعمرة لتطوير الخدمات الصحية المقدمة في ساحات المسجد النبوي الشريف، عبر تقليل زمن الاستجابة للحالات الحرجة التي تستدعي تدخلاً فورياً، بما يسهم في الحد من المضاعفات وإنقاذ حياة المرضى.

وأكد التجمع أن وحدة القسطرة القلبية المتنقلة تمثل نقلة نوعية في الرعاية الطبية الميدانية خصوصاً في المواقع ذات الكثافة العالية من الحجاج والزوار، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الخطوة تعكس مستوى الجاهزية الطبية والتقنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وفق أعلى معايير الرعاية الصحية.

ويُعد تشغيل الوحدة بالقرب من المسجد النبوي الشريف خطوة إستراتيجية تدعم سرعة الوصول للحالات الطارئة وترفع من كفاءة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة خلال موسمي الحج والعمرة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات التحول الصحي ورؤية المملكة 2030.