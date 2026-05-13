In a pioneering initiative, the Madinah Health Cluster conducted its first cardiac catheterization operation inside the mobile catheterization unit at Al-Salam Hospital, adjacent to the Prophet's Mosque, with the aim of enhancing the response speed to emergency cardiac cases and saving lives during the Hajj season.

The unit witnessed the successful first medical intervention for a pilgrim inside the mobile catheterization lab, where two urgent cardiac catheterizations were performed and were successful, thanks to God, while the beneficiary enjoys stable health and complete wellness.

This effort is part of the Madinah Health Cluster's initiatives, represented by the Hajj and Umrah Administration, to develop the health services provided in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque, by reducing the response time for critical cases that require immediate intervention, which contributes to minimizing complications and saving patients' lives.

The cluster confirmed that the mobile cardiac catheterization unit represents a qualitative leap in field medical care, especially in areas with high density of pilgrims and visitors, noting that this step reflects the level of medical and technical readiness to serve the guests of the Most Merciful according to the highest standards of healthcare.

Operating the unit near the Prophet's Mosque is a strategic step that supports the rapid response to emergency cases and enhances the efficiency of health services provided during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, aligning with the health transformation goals and Saudi Vision 2030.