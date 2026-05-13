Next Saturday could witness one of the most impactful scenarios in the conclusion of the sports season, should Al-Hilal stumble against Neom, as this would give Al-Nasr the opportunity to clinch two titles in one day; the Asian Championship2 and the league title on the same night.



The scenario - despite its complexity - has become widely discussed among sports fans in recent days, due to its competitive and historical implications, especially since winning two titles in one day is considered a rare event in the history of Saudi clubs.



On the other hand, the match between Al-Hilal and Neom appears pivotal in determining the outcome, not only in terms of the match result but also in its direct implications on the league race and the trophy presentation.



Sports fans are eagerly anticipating Saturday as a night that could bring a significant shift in the season's landscape, amidst intertwined calculations and public and media pressure leading up to the final whistle.