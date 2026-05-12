أحال محققون في مصر معلمًا بإحدى المدارس الثانوية الصناعية للبنات في محافظة البحيرة إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، على خلفية رسائل وُصفت بـ«الصادمة» كان يرسلها إلى عدد من الطالبات عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

ووجهت له اتهامات مباشرة تتعلق بالتحرش اللفظي والجسدي بعدد من التلميذات، إلى جانب استغلال منصبه الوظيفي للضغط عليهن وتهديدهن بالرسوب في المواد العملية لإجبارهن على الصمت.

رسائل تكشف البداية

وبدأت تفاصيل الواقعة بعد تلقي النيابة الإدارية بلاغًا من الإدارة التعليمية المختصة، استنادًا إلى شكوى تقدمت بها إحدى الطالبات، كشفت فيها عن تلقيها رسائل غير لائقة عبر تطبيق «واتساب» من المتهم.

نمط من الانتهاكات

وأظهرت التحقيقات وجود نمط متكرر من السلوكيات غير المنضبطة، شمل ملاحقة الطالبات عبر تطبيقات التواصل الاجتماعي، وإرسال رسائل ذات طابع غير لائق، بالإضافة إلى طلب صور شخصية منهن، فضلًا عن تجاوزات داخل الورش الدراسية التابعة للمدرسة.

أدلة رقمية

واستندت النيابة في قرارها إلى شهادات عدد من الطالبات والعاملين داخل المدرسة، إلى جانب مراجعة دقيقة للمحادثات الرقمية والرسائل المتبادلة، والتي دعمت الاتهامات المنسوبة للمعلم وأكدت صحتها.

إجراءات صارمة

وقررت الجهات المختصة استمرار استبعاد المعلم من أي مهام تعليمية، مع التشديد على ضرورة تعزيز آليات الرقابة داخل المؤسسات التعليمية، وتفعيل إجراءات الحماية لضمان سلامة الطالبات ومحاسبة أي تجاوزات وفق القانون.