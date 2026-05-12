أحال محققون في مصر معلمًا بإحدى المدارس الثانوية الصناعية للبنات في محافظة البحيرة إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، على خلفية رسائل وُصفت بـ«الصادمة» كان يرسلها إلى عدد من الطالبات عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
ووجهت له اتهامات مباشرة تتعلق بالتحرش اللفظي والجسدي بعدد من التلميذات، إلى جانب استغلال منصبه الوظيفي للضغط عليهن وتهديدهن بالرسوب في المواد العملية لإجبارهن على الصمت.
رسائل تكشف البداية
وبدأت تفاصيل الواقعة بعد تلقي النيابة الإدارية بلاغًا من الإدارة التعليمية المختصة، استنادًا إلى شكوى تقدمت بها إحدى الطالبات، كشفت فيها عن تلقيها رسائل غير لائقة عبر تطبيق «واتساب» من المتهم.
نمط من الانتهاكات
وأظهرت التحقيقات وجود نمط متكرر من السلوكيات غير المنضبطة، شمل ملاحقة الطالبات عبر تطبيقات التواصل الاجتماعي، وإرسال رسائل ذات طابع غير لائق، بالإضافة إلى طلب صور شخصية منهن، فضلًا عن تجاوزات داخل الورش الدراسية التابعة للمدرسة.
أدلة رقمية
واستندت النيابة في قرارها إلى شهادات عدد من الطالبات والعاملين داخل المدرسة، إلى جانب مراجعة دقيقة للمحادثات الرقمية والرسائل المتبادلة، والتي دعمت الاتهامات المنسوبة للمعلم وأكدت صحتها.
إجراءات صارمة
وقررت الجهات المختصة استمرار استبعاد المعلم من أي مهام تعليمية، مع التشديد على ضرورة تعزيز آليات الرقابة داخل المؤسسات التعليمية، وتفعيل إجراءات الحماية لضمان سلامة الطالبات ومحاسبة أي تجاوزات وفق القانون.
An investigator in Egypt has referred a teacher from a girls' industrial secondary school in Beheira Governorate to urgent disciplinary trial, following "shocking" messages he was sending to several female students via social media.
He faced direct accusations related to verbal and physical harassment of several students, in addition to abusing his position to pressure and threaten them with failing in practical subjects to force them into silence.
Messages Reveal the Beginning
The details of the incident began after the administrative prosecution received a report from the relevant educational administration, based on a complaint filed by one of the students, in which she revealed that she had received inappropriate messages via WhatsApp from the accused.
A Pattern of Violations
Investigations revealed a recurring pattern of inappropriate behaviors, including stalking students through social media applications, sending inappropriate messages, as well as requesting personal photos from them, in addition to violations within the school’s workshops.
Digital Evidence
The prosecution based its decision on testimonies from several students and staff within the school, along with a thorough review of the digital conversations and exchanged messages, which supported the accusations against the teacher and confirmed their validity.
Strict Measures
The relevant authorities decided to continue excluding the teacher from any educational duties, emphasizing the need to strengthen monitoring mechanisms within educational institutions and activate protective measures to ensure the safety of female students and hold accountable any violations according to the law.