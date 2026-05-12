An investigator in Egypt has referred a teacher from a girls' industrial secondary school in Beheira Governorate to urgent disciplinary trial, following "shocking" messages he was sending to several female students via social media.

He faced direct accusations related to verbal and physical harassment of several students, in addition to abusing his position to pressure and threaten them with failing in practical subjects to force them into silence.

Messages Reveal the Beginning

The details of the incident began after the administrative prosecution received a report from the relevant educational administration, based on a complaint filed by one of the students, in which she revealed that she had received inappropriate messages via WhatsApp from the accused.

A Pattern of Violations

Investigations revealed a recurring pattern of inappropriate behaviors, including stalking students through social media applications, sending inappropriate messages, as well as requesting personal photos from them, in addition to violations within the school’s workshops.

Digital Evidence

The prosecution based its decision on testimonies from several students and staff within the school, along with a thorough review of the digital conversations and exchanged messages, which supported the accusations against the teacher and confirmed their validity.

Strict Measures

The relevant authorities decided to continue excluding the teacher from any educational duties, emphasizing the need to strengthen monitoring mechanisms within educational institutions and activate protective measures to ensure the safety of female students and hold accountable any violations according to the law.