The Advanced Care Center for People with Disabilities in Jeddah held its closing ceremony for the year 1447 AH, attended by a number of parents and supporters, in one of the halls in Jeddah.



The ceremony included a variety of segments, including the national anthem, a speech by the Chairman of the Board, Mohammed bin Shakir Al-Sharif, a speech from the parents, as well as entertainment programs and an artistic segment. The center's children also participated with several national segments that were well-received by the attendees.



At the end of the ceremony, the center's management expressed its gratitude to the attendees and supporters, reaffirming its ongoing efforts to support and empower people with disabilities and integrate them into society.