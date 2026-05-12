أقام مركز الرعاية المتطورة لذوي الإعاقة بجدة حفله الختامي للعام 1447هـ، بحضور عدد من أولياء الأمور والداعمين، في إحدى قاعات بجدة.


وتضمن الحفل عدداً من الفقرات المتنوعة، من بينها النشيد الوطني، وكلمة لرئيس مجلس الإدارة محمد بن شاكر الشريف، وكلمة أولياء الأمور، إلى جانب برامج ترفيهية وفقرة فنية، كما شارك أبناء المركز بعدد من الفقرات الوطنية التي نالت استحسان الحضور.


وفي ختام الحفل عبّرت إدارة المركز عن شكرها للحضور والداعمين، مؤكدة استمرار جهودها في دعم وتمكين ذوي الإعاقة ودمجهم في المجتمع.