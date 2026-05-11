أعاد البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو فتح باب الجدل داخل أروقة الهلال، بعد تصريح لافت كشف فيه أنه تلقى وعوداً بإدراجه ضمن قائمة دوري روشن السعودي، قبل أن يجد نفسه خارجها في النهاية، مؤكداً أن «شخصاً ما في الهلال كذب عليه».


التصريح، رغم هدوئه، حمل كثيراً من الدلالات؛ إذ بدا كانسيلو متفاجئاً من تغيّر القرار، خصوصاً أن حديثه أشار إلى وجود اتفاق أو تطمينات سبقت الاستبعاد. ويرى مراقبون أن مثل هذه التصريحات لا تُعد عابرة؛ لأنها تمس العلاقة المهنية بين اللاعب والإدارة، وتكشف أحياناً حجم الارتباك الذي قد يرافق بعض القرارات الفنية والإدارية، حتى داخل الأندية الكبرى.


ورغم ذلك، بدا اللاعب متجاوزاً للمشهد، حين أكد أنه «قرر المضي قدماً»، مستنداً إلى مسيرته وتجربته السابقة، مشيراً إلى تتويجه مع برشلونة، وأنه يشعر بالسعادة رغم ما حدث.


القضية يراها هلاليون مزعجة، كونها لا تتعلق فقط بلاعب مستبعد من قائمة، بل بصورة النادي المهنية أمام نجوم العالم، لاسيما مثلما حدث مع لودي. خصوصاً في بيئة باتت تفاصيلها تنتقل عالمياً خلال دقائق.


ويبقى السؤال الذي فجّره تصريح كانسيلو معلّقاً بين الجماهير والإعلام:


من الذي منح اللاعب وعد القيد؟ ومن الذي غيّر القرار؟ والأهم: لماذا تُرك اللاعب ليكتشف ذلك متأخراً؟