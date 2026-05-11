The Portuguese João Cancelo has reopened the debate within the corridors of Al-Hilal, after a striking statement in which he revealed that he received promises to be included in the Saudi Roshen League list, only to find himself ultimately excluded, confirming that "someone at Al-Hilal lied to him."



The statement, despite its calmness, carried many implications; Cancelo appeared surprised by the change in decision, especially since his remarks indicated that there was an agreement or reassurances prior to the exclusion. Observers believe that such statements are not trivial; they touch on the professional relationship between the player and the management, and sometimes reveal the extent of the confusion that can accompany certain technical and administrative decisions, even within major clubs.



Despite this, the player seemed to be moving past the scene, as he confirmed that he "decided to move forward," relying on his career and previous experience, mentioning his title with Barcelona, and that he feels happy despite what happened.



The issue is seen as troubling by Al-Hilal fans, as it does not only concern a player excluded from the list, but also the club's professional image in front of world stars, especially as happened with Lodi. Particularly in an environment where details can be shared globally within minutes.



The question raised by Cancelo's statement remains hanging among fans and the media:



Who promised the player the registration? Who changed the decision? And most importantly: Why was the player left to discover this late?