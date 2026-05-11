أعاد رفض الرئيس الأمريكي للرد الإيراني على مقترح إنهاء الحرب، أجواء التوتر وفتح الباب أمام سيناريوهات عدة محتملة بين التصعيد العسكري واستمرار التفاوض.


الأزمة في مرحلة حساسة


وجاء الموقف الأمريكي بعد أيام من التفاؤل بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق أو مذكرة تفاهم، بينما اتهم ترمب إيران بالمماطلة والتلاعب بالولايات المتحدة والعالم عبر سياسة التأجيل. وتزامن التأخر الإيراني في الرد مع ارتفاع أسعار النفط بنسبة 3% مع افتتاح الأسواق، نتيجة المخاوف من استمرار الحرب وتأثيرها على إمدادات الطاقة العالمية.


ويعتقد محللون أن الأزمة دخلت مرحلة حساسة تراوح فيها الاحتمالات بين استمرار الضغوط السياسية والانتقال إلى خيارات عسكرية أكثر حدة. ومن أبرز السيناريوهات المطروحة ما يسمى مشروع "الحرية بلس"، الذي يقوم على فرض مواجهة بحرية طويلة الأمد في مضيق هرمز، مع استمرار الحصار البحري وتشديد السيطرة على الممرات المائية.


ويهدف المشروع إلى الضغط على إيران اقتصادياً وعسكرياً عبر تعطيل صادراتها النفطية وحماية الملاحة الدولية. ويُعتقد أن هذه الخطة تمثل تطويراً لمشروع سابق طرحه ترمب لتأمين الملاحة في هرمز.


ضربات عسكرية للبنية التحتية


ويتمثل السيناريو الثاني في توجيه ضربات عسكرية للبنية التحتية الإيرانية، بما يشمل مواقع عسكرية ومنشآت استراتيجية ونووية؛ بهدف دفع طهران إلى تقديم تنازلات أكبر. إلا أن هذا الخيار يحمل مخاطر كبيرة، إذ تتوقع واشنطن أن ترد إيران باستهداف منشآت النفط والغاز في دول الجوار، ما قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة عالمياً وجر المنطقة إلى مواجهة أوسع.


وأفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون بأن الإدارة الأمريكية عززت وجودها العسكري في المنطقة واستعدت لخيارات تصعيدية عبر إعادة تزويد قواتها بالذخائر. ويرى محللون أن ترمب يسعى لاتفاق أكثر تشدداً من الاتفاق النووي الذي أبرم عام 2015 في عهد باراك أوباما، الذي يهاجمه باستمرار معتبراً أنه منح إيران أموالاً ونفوذاً كبيرين.


هل باب التفاوض لا يزال مفتوحاً؟


من جانبه، أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن الحرب لم تنته بعد، مشيراً إلى ضرورة تفكيك مواقع التخصيب الإيرانية ونقل اليورانيوم المخصب والتعامل مع قدرات إيران الصاروخية ووكلائها في المنطقة. ورغم تفضيله الحل الدبلوماسي، فإنه لم يستبعد استخدام القوة.


أما إيران، فتؤكد أنها مستعدة لخيار الحرب إذا فُرض عليها، وترفض التفاوض تحت التهديد. وتحدثت تقارير عن توجيهات عسكرية جديدة صدرت من القيادة الإيرانية للاستعداد لمواجهة أي تصعيد محتمل.


ورغم هذه الأجواء المتوترة، لا يزال باب التفاوض مفتوحاً، ويرى بعض الخبراء أن الولايات المتحدة استخدمت خلال الأسابيع الماضية قوة عسكرية وضغوطاً كبيرة دون تحقيق أهدافها بالكامل، ما يجعل العودة للمفاوضات أمراً وارداً.


دور صيني محتمل


ومن المتوقع أن تلعب الصين دوراً مهماً في المرحلة القادمة خصوصاً مع زيارة ترمب المرتقبة لبكين. وتشير تقارير أمريكية إلى أن واشنطن ستضغط على الصين للمساعدة في إنهاء الصراع، نظراً لما تمثله إيران ومنطقة الخليج من أهمية للاقتصاد الصيني والطاقة العالمية.


وبناء على المعطيات الحالية، يبدو أن المنطقة تعيش مرحلة ضغط متبادل تحت حافة الحرب، إذ يواصل الطرفان استخدام التهديدات السياسية والعسكرية لتحسين شروط التفاوض، بينما تبقى احتمالات التصعيد أو العودة للحوار مرتبطة بالتطورات المقبلة، خصوصاً بعد انتهاء زيارة ترمب للصين.