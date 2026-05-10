كشفت تسريبات متزامنة نقلتها وسائل إعلام دولية وعربية عن ملامح الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي لإنهاء الحرب واحتواء التصعيد في المنطقة، وسط مؤشرات على تقدم حذر في مسار التفاهمات الأولية، يقابله تمسك إيراني برفض تفكيك المنشآت النووية أو تقديم تنازلات مجانية بشأن مضيق هرمز والبرنامج النووي.

رد متعدد الصفحات عبر الوسيط الباكستاني

وبحسب ما نقلته «وول ستريت جورنال» ووسائل إعلام عربية عن مصادر مطلعة، فإن إيران أرسلت رداً رسمياً متعدد الصفحات عبر الوسيط الباكستاني، يتضمن شروطاً سياسية وأمنية واقتصادية لإنهاء الحرب وبدء مرحلة خفض التصعيد.

وأكدت المصادر أن الرد الإيراني شدد على ضرورة إنهاء الحصار البحري فور توقيع التفاهم الأولي، إلى جانب بدء فتح مضيق هرمز تدريجياً بالتزامن مع رفع القيود الأمريكية.

لا لتفكيك المنشآت النووية

وأوضحت التسريبات أن طهران رفضت بشكل قاطع أي مطالب أمريكية تتعلق بتفكيك منشآتها النووية، مؤكدة تمسكها بالحفاظ على بنيتها النووية، مع قبولها بخضوع البرنامج لرقابة الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.

كما رفضت إيران تقديم أي تعهدات تتعلق بإنهاء البرنامج النووي بالكامل، معتبرة أن المطالب الأمريكية في هذا الجانب «غير قابلة للتنفيذ».

تعليق التخصيب بشروط

وفي مؤشر على إمكانية تقديم تنازل محدود، أبدت إيران استعدادها لتعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم لفترة تقل عن 20 عاماً، بشرط الحصول على ضمانات واضحة بإعادة اليورانيوم المنقول في حال فشل المفاوضات أو انهيار الاتفاق.

واقترحت طهران ترقيق جزء من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب ونقل الجزء المتبقي إلى دولة غير الولايات المتحدة، في خطوة تهدف إلى بناء الثقة دون المساس الكامل بالمخزون الإستراتيجي الإيراني.

رفع العقوبات والأصول المجمدة

وتضمن الرد الإيراني مطالب بإلغاء العقوبات المتعلقة ببيع النفط خلال 30 يوماً، والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة بالتزامن مع بدء تنفيذ التفاهمات الأولية.

كما شددت طهران على ضرورة تنفيذ بعض الإجراءات الأمريكية خلال مهلة زمنية محددة، معتبرة أن أي اتفاق يجب أن يقترن بخطوات عملية متبادلة لا بوعود سياسية فقط.

وقف العمليات العسكرية في لبنان

وفي الجانب الإقليمي، طالبت إيران بوقف العمليات العسكرية في لبنان، واتخاذ إجراءات لبناء الثقة وتخفيف الحصار، في إطار تفاهم أوسع يشمل ملفات المنطقة والتصعيد البحري.

وأكدت مصادر نقلتها «العربية» أن الرد الإيراني لم يتضمن أي تنازلات مجانية بشأن مضيق هرمز قبل وقف الحرب، فيما لم يتسلم الوسيط الباكستاني حتى الآن أي رد أمريكي نهائي على المقترحات الإيرانية.

تفاهمات أولية ومفاوضات معقدة

وتشير المعطيات إلى أن المفاوضات الجارية لا تزال في مرحلة التفاهمات الأولية، وسط تباين كبير بين سقف المطالب الأمريكية والإيرانية، خصوصاً في ملفات التخصيب، ومخزون اليورانيوم، والعقوبات، وحرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.

وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة ترقباً حذراً لأي اختراق سياسي قد يوقف التصعيد العسكري ويعيد الاستقرار إلى أسواق الطاقة والممرات البحرية الدولية.