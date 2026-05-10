Leaked simultaneous reports from international and Arab media have revealed the outlines of the Iranian response to the American proposal to end the war and contain the escalation in the region, amid indications of cautious progress in the initial understanding process, countered by Iran's insistence on rejecting the dismantling of nuclear facilities or making free concessions regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear program.

A Multi-Page Response via the Pakistani Mediator

According to reports from the "Wall Street Journal" and Arab media citing informed sources, Iran sent a multi-page official response through the Pakistani mediator, which includes political, security, and economic conditions to end the war and begin a de-escalation phase.

The sources confirmed that the Iranian response emphasized the necessity of ending the maritime blockade immediately upon signing the initial understanding, alongside the gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz in conjunction with lifting American restrictions.

No to Dismantling Nuclear Facilities

The leaks clarified that Tehran firmly rejected any American demands related to dismantling its nuclear facilities, affirming its commitment to maintaining its nuclear infrastructure while accepting that the program would be subject to oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran also rejected any commitments regarding the complete termination of the nuclear program, considering the American demands in this regard to be "unfeasible."

Suspension of Enrichment Under Conditions

In an indication of the possibility of offering a limited concession, Iran expressed its willingness to suspend uranium enrichment for a period of less than 20 years, provided it receives clear guarantees for the return of the transferred uranium in the event of failed negotiations or the collapse of the agreement.

Tehran proposed to dilute part of the highly enriched uranium and transfer the remaining portion to a country other than the United States, in a step aimed at building trust without fully compromising Iran's strategic stockpile.

Lifting Sanctions and Frozen Assets

The Iranian response included demands for the cancellation of sanctions related to oil sales within 30 days and the release of frozen Iranian assets concurrently with the commencement of the initial understandings.

Tehran also emphasized the necessity of implementing certain American measures within a specified timeframe, considering that any agreement should be accompanied by reciprocal practical steps, not just political promises.

Cease Military Operations in Lebanon

Regionally, Iran demanded a halt to military operations in Lebanon and the implementation of confidence-building measures to alleviate the blockade, as part of a broader understanding that includes regional issues and maritime escalation.

Sources reported by "Al Arabiya" confirmed that the Iranian response did not include any free concessions regarding the Strait of Hormuz before the cessation of war, while the Pakistani mediator has yet to receive any final American response to the Iranian proposals.

Initial Understandings and Complex Negotiations

The data indicates that the ongoing negotiations are still in the initial understanding phase, amid significant disparities between the ceilings of American and Iranian demands, particularly concerning enrichment, uranium stockpiles, sanctions, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

These developments come at a time when the region is cautiously anticipating any political breakthrough that could halt military escalation and restore stability to energy markets and international maritime corridors.