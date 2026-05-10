مدير إعلام «العمالقة» لـ«عكاظ»: الدعم السعودي حجر الزاوية في معادلة الاستقرار

The Director of the Media Center for the Southern Giants Brigades, Aseel Al-Saqalidi, praised the pioneering role and unlimited support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He affirmed that this support represents the fundamental pillar in enhancing defensive and security capabilities, as well as improving living and developmental conditions in all liberated areas.



Al-Saqalidi explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that coordination with the leadership of the coalition forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proceeding at the highest levels, noting that the Giants Brigades are receiving significant and unlimited strategic support, as the leadership of the Kingdom has taken on the full financial budget for the forces, which includes salaries, nutrition, daily expenses, and treatment for the wounded and injured, in addition to rehabilitation and training programs to enhance the efficiency of personnel.

He pointed out that this sincere brotherly support extends to include all southern forces and the national and Tihama resistance, and it is a matter of appreciation, pride, and gratitude to the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, for his constant and ongoing attention.



Securing International Corridors



Regarding the strategic role in protecting global navigation, Al-Saqalidi confirmed that the Giants Brigades are stationed in vital locations at "Bab al-Mandab" and the island of "Meyyun," in direct coordination with the "coalition," emphasizing that the forces impose strict security oversight along the coastal strip to thwart any terrorist threats, whether through suicide boats or drones, ensuring the safety of international trade and protecting the region from sabotage.



War on Smuggling



Al-Saqalidi revealed major successes achieved by the Giants Brigades in combating smuggling and drying up its sources, under direct directives and continuous follow-up from the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council and Commander of the Southern Giants Brigades, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi (Abu Zar'ah).



He disclosed statistics on seizures during the latter half of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, where 2.4 tons of narcotic substances (hashish, crystal meth, heroin) and 2,701,753 narcotic pills of (Captagon and Pregabalin) were seized, in addition to thwarting the smuggling of drones and military communication and espionage devices that were headed to the Houthi group, which uses this trade as a means to finance its war and target youth.



Enduring Developmental Imprints



Al-Saqalidi praised the leading humanitarian role of the "King Salman Relief Center" and the "Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," led by Ambassador Mohammed Al-Jaber, noting that the Kingdom's projects, foremost among them the "Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital" in Aden, which provides its medical services for free, and the efforts of the "Masam" program to clear the land of mines, have brought about a radical transformation in the lives of citizens and secured their living conditions.



Readiness and Combat Maneuvers



Regarding recent military activities, Al-Saqalidi indicated that the forces have moved from the stage of military marching exercises to the stage of "live-fire military maneuvers" that simulate the reality of battles and test operational harmony, with the participation of engineering units, medical evacuation teams, and drones, affirming that the coalition led by the Kingdom played a prominent role in supporting this qualitative training program to enhance combat readiness.



Al-Saqalidi concluded his statement by emphasizing the pivotal role played by Commander Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi in unifying ranks and directing the compass toward the common enemy, while also paying attention to service files and activating oversight and accountability, believing that the battle of construction is no less important than the military battle. He stressed that the Giants Brigades will remain "the strong shield" and the striking hand to preserve the homeland's soil and safeguard the achievements of the Yemeni people, standing as a solid barrier against external ambitions, projects, agendas, and their desperate attempts to disrupt public tranquility.