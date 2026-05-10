ثمّن مدير المركز الإعلامي لقوات ألوية العمالقة الجنوبية، أصيل السقلدي، الدور الريادي والدعم اللامحدود الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم يمثل الركيزة الأساسية في تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية والأمنية، وتحسين الأوضاع المعيشية والتنموية في المناطق المحررة كافة.


وأوضح السقلدي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن التنسيق مع قيادة قوات التحالف بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية يمضي وفق أعلى المستويات، مشيراً إلى أن قوات العمالقة تتلقى دعماً إستراتيجياً كبيراً وغير محدود، إذ تكفلت قيادة المملكة بصرف الميزانية المالية الكاملة للقوات، التي تشمل المرتبات، والتغذية، والنفقات اليومية، وعلاج الجرحى والمصابين، إضافة إلى برامج التأهيل والتدريب لرفع كفاءة الأفراد.


ولفت إلى أن هذا الدعم الأخوي الصادق يمتد ليشمل القوات الجنوبية والمقاومة الوطنية والتهامية كافة، وهو محل تقدير واعتزاز وامتنان لوزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان على اهتمامه الدائم والمستمر.


​تأمين الممرات الدولية


وحول الدور الإستراتيجي في حماية الملاحة العالمية، أكد السقلدي أن قوات العمالقة تتمركز في مواقع حيوية بـ«باب المندب» وجزيرة «ميون» بتنسيق مباشر مع «التحالف»، مشدداً على أن القوات تفرض رقابة أمنية محكمة على طول الشريط الساحلي لإحباط أي تهديدات إرهابية، سواء عبر الزوارق الانتحارية أو الطائرات المسيّرة، ضماناً لسلامة التجارة الدولية وحماية المنطقة من العبث.


​حرب على التهريب


وكشف السقلدي عن نجاحات كبرى حققتها قوات العمالقة في مكافحة التهريب وتجفيف منابعه، بتوجيهات مباشرة ومتابعة مستمرة من نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد العام لألوية العمالقة الجنوبية عبدالرحمن المحرمي (أبو زرعة).

مدير إعلام «العمالقة» لـ«عكاظ»: الدعم السعودي حجر الزاوية في معادلة الاستقرار


وأفصح عن إحصاءات الضبطيات خلال النصف الأخير من 2025 والربع الأول من 2026، إذ تم ضبط 2.4 طن من المواد المخدرة (حشيش، شبو، هيروين)، و 2,701,753 قرصاً مخدراً من نوع (كبتاجون وبريجابالين)، إضافة إلى إحباط تهريب طائرات مسيّرة وأجهزة اتصال عسكري وتجسس كانت متجهة لجماعة الحوثي التي تتخذ من هذه التجارة وسيلة لتمويل حربها واستهداف الشباب.


بصمات تنموية خالدة


وأشاد السقلدي بالدور الإنساني الرائد لـ«مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة» و«البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» بقيادة السفير محمد آل جابر، لافتاً إلى أن مشاريع المملكة، وفي مقدمتها «مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان» في عدن الذي يقدم خدماته الطبية مجاناً، وجهود برنامج «مسام» لتطهير الأرض من الألغام، أحدثت تحولاً جذرياً في حياة المواطنين وثبّتت أمنهم المعيشي.


​جاهزية ومناورات قتالية


وعن الأنشطة العسكرية الأخيرة، بيّن السقلدي أن القوات انتقلت من مرحلة تمارين المسير العسكري إلى مرحلة «المناورات العسكرية بالذخيرة الحية» التي تحاكي واقع المعارك وتختبر الانسجام العملياتي، بمشاركة وحدات هندسية وفرق إخلاء طبي وطيران مسيّر، مؤكداً أن التحالف بقيادة المملكة كان له الدور الأبرز في مساندة هذا البرنامج التدريبي النوعي لرفع الجاهزية القتالية.


​واختتم السقلدي تصريحه بالتأكيد على الدور المحوري الذي يؤديه القائد عبدالرحمن المحرمي في توحيد الصفوف وتوجيه البوصلة نحو العدو المشترك، مع اهتمامه بالملفات الخدمية وتفعيل الرقابة والمحاسبة، إيماناً منه بأن معركة البناء لا تقل أهمية عن المعركة العسكرية، مشدداً على أن قوات العمالقة ستظل «الدرع الحصين» واليد الضاربة للحفاظ على تراب الوطن وصون مكتسبات الشعب اليمني، والوقوف سداً منيعاً أمام الأطماع والمشاريع والأجندة الخارجية ومحاولاته البائسة للعبث بالسكينة العامة.