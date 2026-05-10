حقق اﻻتحاد انتصاراً ثميناً على ضيفه ضمك بهدفين لهدف في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد مدينة اﻷمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة 32 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لأصحاب اﻷرض والجمهور إذ سيطر اﻻتحاد على مجريات اللقاء وسط تراجع ﻻعبي ضمك واعتمادهم على الهجمات المرتدة، وتمكن اﻻتحاد من التقدم بالنتيجة بعد تسديدة قوية من حسام عوار على يمين الحارس كيوين سيلفا (د:24)، وبعد الهدف تراجع أداء الاتحاد فيما حاول ضمك العودة للقاء بعد تسديدة من اللاعب مورﻻي سيلا من خارج منطقة الجزاء ولكنها مرت بجوار القائم.


وفي الشوط الثاني، بدأ فريق ضمك بضغط هجومي وأضاع فالنتين فادا فرصة محققة بعد أن تلقى عرضية من سنوسي هوساوي داخل منطقة الجزاء ليسددها فادا قوية ولكنها لخارج المرمى، ورد ماريو ميتاي بتسديدة قوية ولكن الحارس كيوين أبعدها لركلة زاوية، ورد ضمك برأسية من ديفيد كايكي ولكن رايكوفيتش تصدى لها ببراعة، وتمكن ضمك من إدراك التعادل عن طريق البديل ياكو ميتيه الذي تلقى كرة عرضية مميزة من عبدالرحمن العبيد ليحولها ميتيه برأسه لداخل المرمى هدف تعادل لضمك (د:73)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع لعب البديل أحمد الغامدي كرة عرضية تركها صالح الشهري لزميله عبدالعزيز البيشي ليسددها قوية في المرمى هدفاً ثانياً للاتحاد (د:90+4)، وكاد صالح الشهري يضيف الهدف الثالث ولكن الحارس كيوين تصدى لتسديدته لركلة زاوية، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز اﻻتحاد بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الـ15 ويصل للنقطة 52 في المركز السادس متساوياً مع التعاون صاحب المركز الخامس، فيما تلقى ضمك الخسارة الـ16 وتجمد رصيده عند 26 نقطة في المركز الـ15.