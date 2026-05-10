The Union achieved a valuable victory over its guest Damak with a score of two goals to one in the match held at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the 32nd round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



The match witnessed a strong start from the home team, as the Union dominated the proceedings while the Damak players retreated and relied on counter-attacks. The Union managed to take the lead after a powerful shot from Hossam Aouar to the right of goalkeeper Kevin Silva (24'). After the goal, the Union's performance declined while Damak attempted to return to the match with a shot from player Morlay Sila from outside the penalty area, but it went past the post.



In the second half, the Damak team started with offensive pressure, and Valentin Fada missed a clear opportunity after receiving a cross from Sanusi Hawsawi inside the penalty area, shooting it powerfully but off target. Mario Mitai responded with a strong shot, but goalkeeper Kevin saved it for a corner. Damak then responded with a header from David Kayki, but Rajkovic brilliantly saved it. Damak managed to equalize through substitute Yako Miti, who received a great cross from Abdulrahman Al-Obaid and headed it into the net for Damak's equalizer (73'). In stoppage time, substitute Ahmed Al-Ghamdi delivered a cross that Saleh Al-Shehri left for his teammate Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, who shot it powerfully into the net for a second goal for the Union (90+4'). Saleh Al-Shehri nearly added a third goal, but goalkeeper Kevin saved his shot for a corner, ending the match with the Union winning two goals to one.



With this result, the Union achieves its 15th victory and reaches 52 points in sixth place, equal with Al-Taawoun in fifth place, while Damak suffers its 16th loss, remaining at 26 points in 15th place.