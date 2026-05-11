وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (الأحد) مكالمته مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بأنها كانت «لطيفة للغاية»، موضحاً أن علاقة جيدة تربطه بنتنياهو.
وقال ترمب لموقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي: «تحدثت مع نتنياهو وناقشت معه الرد الإيراني من بين أمور أخرى»، مضيفاً: المفاوضات مع إيران «مسؤوليتي أنا وليست مسؤولية أي شخص آخر».
وذكر الموقع أن ترمب لم يفصح عن نيته بشأن اتخاذ إجراء عسكري ضد إيران من عدمه، وعما إذا كان سيواصل المفاوضات، بعد إعلانه رفض الرد الذي قدمته إيران عبر الوسيط الباكستاني على مقترح واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب الذي قال إنه «غير مقبول إطلاقاً».
وكتب ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشال»: «لقد قرأت للتو الرد ممن يُسمون ممثلي إيران، لم يعجبني، وهو غير مقبول إطلاقاً».
في المقابل، نقلت وكالة تسنيم عن مصدر إيراني مطلع قوله: رد فعل ترمب لا يهم فما من أحد في إيران يعكف على صياغة خطة لإرضاء الرئيس الأمريكي، مضيفاً: حينما يبدي ترمب عدم رضاه عن الخطة فغالباً ما يكون ذلك مؤشراً على أن الخطة أفضل.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد حذر من أن الولايات المتحدة قد تسلك مساراً مختلفاً إذا لم يتم توقيع جميع الاتفاقيات وإتمامها، في إشارة إلى احتمال توسيع نطاق مشروع الحرية، وهي العملية الأمريكية القصيرة التي هدفت إلى كسر الحصار البحري الإيراني، ومرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز.
وأظهرت بيانات تتبع السفن التي جمعتها «بلومبيرغ» أن ناقلة الغاز الطبيعي المسال القطرية «الخريطيات» عبرت مضيق هرمز خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، وهي أول شحنة تصدير قطرية تغادر المنطقة منذ بدء الأزمة، وكانت متجهة إلى باكستان، الوسيط الرئيسي في محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
ونقلت «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر مطلعة على الملف، طلبت عدم الكشف عن هوياتهم، قولها إن الشحنة تأتي ضمن مفاوضات تجريها باكستان مع إيران للحصول على شحنات إضافية من الغاز الطبيعي المسال القطري، بهدف تلبية الطلب المُلِح على الطاقة.
U.S. President Donald Trump described his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday (Sunday) as "very nice," explaining that he has a good relationship with Netanyahu.
Trump told the American website "Axios": "I spoke with Netanyahu and discussed the Iranian response among other things," adding that negotiations with Iran are "my responsibility and not anyone else's."
The website mentioned that Trump did not disclose his intention regarding whether to take military action against Iran or whether he would continue negotiations, after announcing his rejection of the response provided by Iran through the Pakistani mediator to Washington's proposal to end the war, which he said was "absolutely unacceptable."
Trump wrote on the "Truth Social" platform: "I just read the response from those who call themselves representatives of Iran, I didn’t like it, and it is absolutely unacceptable."
In contrast, the Tasnim agency quoted an informed Iranian source as saying: Trump's reaction does not matter as no one in Iran is working on drafting a plan to satisfy the U.S. president, adding: When Trump expresses dissatisfaction with a plan, it is often an indication that the plan is better.
The U.S. president had warned that the United States might take a different path if all agreements are not signed and completed, referring to the possibility of expanding the Freedom Project, the short American operation aimed at breaking the Iranian maritime blockade and escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
Data from ship tracking collected by "Bloomberg" showed that the Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker "Al-Khritiyat" crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, marking the first Qatari export shipment to leave the region since the crisis began, heading to Pakistan, the main mediator in the peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.
"Bloomberg" reported from sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, that the shipment is part of negotiations being conducted by Pakistan with Iran to obtain additional shipments of Qatari liquefied natural gas, aimed at meeting the urgent energy demand.