وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (الأحد) مكالمته مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بأنها كانت «لطيفة للغاية»، موضحاً أن علاقة جيدة تربطه بنتنياهو.


وقال ترمب لموقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي: «تحدثت مع نتنياهو وناقشت معه الرد الإيراني من بين أمور أخرى»، مضيفاً: المفاوضات مع إيران «مسؤوليتي أنا وليست مسؤولية أي شخص آخر».


وذكر الموقع أن ترمب لم يفصح عن نيته بشأن اتخاذ إجراء عسكري ضد إيران من عدمه، وعما إذا كان سيواصل المفاوضات، بعد إعلانه رفض الرد الذي قدمته إيران عبر الوسيط الباكستاني على مقترح واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب الذي قال إنه «غير مقبول إطلاقاً».


وكتب ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشال»: «لقد قرأت للتو الرد ممن يُسمون ممثلي إيران، لم يعجبني، وهو غير مقبول إطلاقاً».


في المقابل، نقلت وكالة تسنيم عن مصدر إيراني مطلع قوله: رد فعل ترمب لا يهم فما من أحد في إيران يعكف على صياغة خطة لإرضاء الرئيس الأمريكي، مضيفاً: حينما يبدي ترمب عدم رضاه عن الخطة فغالباً ما يكون ذلك مؤشراً على أن الخطة أفضل.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد حذر من أن الولايات المتحدة قد تسلك مساراً مختلفاً إذا لم يتم توقيع جميع الاتفاقيات وإتمامها، في إشارة إلى احتمال توسيع نطاق مشروع الحرية، وهي العملية الأمريكية القصيرة التي هدفت إلى كسر الحصار البحري الإيراني، ومرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز.


وأظهرت بيانات تتبع السفن التي جمعتها «بلومبيرغ» أن ناقلة الغاز الطبيعي المسال القطرية «الخريطيات» عبرت مضيق هرمز خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، وهي أول شحنة تصدير قطرية تغادر المنطقة منذ بدء الأزمة، وكانت متجهة إلى باكستان، الوسيط الرئيسي في محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


ونقلت «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر مطلعة على الملف، طلبت عدم الكشف عن هوياتهم، قولها إن الشحنة تأتي ضمن مفاوضات تجريها باكستان مع إيران للحصول على شحنات إضافية من الغاز الطبيعي المسال القطري، بهدف تلبية الطلب المُلِح على الطاقة.