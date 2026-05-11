U.S. President Donald Trump described his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday (Sunday) as "very nice," explaining that he has a good relationship with Netanyahu.



Trump told the American website "Axios": "I spoke with Netanyahu and discussed the Iranian response among other things," adding that negotiations with Iran are "my responsibility and not anyone else's."



The website mentioned that Trump did not disclose his intention regarding whether to take military action against Iran or whether he would continue negotiations, after announcing his rejection of the response provided by Iran through the Pakistani mediator to Washington's proposal to end the war, which he said was "absolutely unacceptable."



Trump wrote on the "Truth Social" platform: "I just read the response from those who call themselves representatives of Iran, I didn’t like it, and it is absolutely unacceptable."



In contrast, the Tasnim agency quoted an informed Iranian source as saying: Trump's reaction does not matter as no one in Iran is working on drafting a plan to satisfy the U.S. president, adding: When Trump expresses dissatisfaction with a plan, it is often an indication that the plan is better.



The U.S. president had warned that the United States might take a different path if all agreements are not signed and completed, referring to the possibility of expanding the Freedom Project, the short American operation aimed at breaking the Iranian maritime blockade and escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



Data from ship tracking collected by "Bloomberg" showed that the Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker "Al-Khritiyat" crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, marking the first Qatari export shipment to leave the region since the crisis began, heading to Pakistan, the main mediator in the peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.



"Bloomberg" reported from sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, that the shipment is part of negotiations being conducted by Pakistan with Iran to obtain additional shipments of Qatari liquefied natural gas, aimed at meeting the urgent energy demand.