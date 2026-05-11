أوضح مدرب ضمك فابيو كاريلي أنه كان بإمكان فريقه منع استقبال الهدفين اللذين ولجا مرماه في اللقاء الذي خسره من الاتحاد ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 من دوري المحترفين السعودي روشن.


وأكد كاريلي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء أن فريقه نجح في تقديم مباراة جيدة أمام منافس قوي وعلى أرضه في جدة، مشيراً إلى أن ضمك تمكن من مجاراة الاتحاد وخلق فرص عديدة والوصول إلى مرمى الخصم بصورة مميزة.


وأبدى كاريلي رضاه التام عن مستوى فريقه، وقال: «سيطرنا على الكرة بشكل جيد وفرضنا أسلوبنا، إلا أن الفريق افتقد للمسة الأخيرة وحسن الإنهاء أمام المرمى، وهو ما حرمه من الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية»، مشدداً على ضرورة تجاوز الخسارة سريعاً ورفع معنويات اللاعبين قبل المباراة القادمة أمام الفيحاء.