Damk's coach Fabio Carille clarified that his team could have prevented the two goals that entered their net in the match they lost to Al-Ittihad in the 32nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Carille confirmed during the press conference after the match that his team succeeded in delivering a good performance against a strong opponent on their home ground in Jeddah, noting that Damk was able to keep up with Al-Ittihad, create numerous chances, and reach the opponent's goal in a distinctive manner.



Carille expressed his complete satisfaction with his team's performance, saying: "We controlled the ball well and imposed our style, but the team lacked the final touch and finishing in front of the goal, which prevented us from achieving a positive result," emphasizing the need to quickly overcome the loss and boost the players' morale before the upcoming match against Al-Faiha.