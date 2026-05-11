أوضح مدرب ضمك فابيو كاريلي أنه كان بإمكان فريقه منع استقبال الهدفين اللذين ولجا مرماه في اللقاء الذي خسره من الاتحاد ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 من دوري المحترفين السعودي روشن.
وأكد كاريلي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء أن فريقه نجح في تقديم مباراة جيدة أمام منافس قوي وعلى أرضه في جدة، مشيراً إلى أن ضمك تمكن من مجاراة الاتحاد وخلق فرص عديدة والوصول إلى مرمى الخصم بصورة مميزة.
وأبدى كاريلي رضاه التام عن مستوى فريقه، وقال: «سيطرنا على الكرة بشكل جيد وفرضنا أسلوبنا، إلا أن الفريق افتقد للمسة الأخيرة وحسن الإنهاء أمام المرمى، وهو ما حرمه من الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية»، مشدداً على ضرورة تجاوز الخسارة سريعاً ورفع معنويات اللاعبين قبل المباراة القادمة أمام الفيحاء.
Damk's coach Fabio Carille clarified that his team could have prevented the two goals that entered their net in the match they lost to Al-Ittihad in the 32nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Carille confirmed during the press conference after the match that his team succeeded in delivering a good performance against a strong opponent on their home ground in Jeddah, noting that Damk was able to keep up with Al-Ittihad, create numerous chances, and reach the opponent's goal in a distinctive manner.
Carille expressed his complete satisfaction with his team's performance, saying: "We controlled the ball well and imposed our style, but the team lacked the final touch and finishing in front of the goal, which prevented us from achieving a positive result," emphasizing the need to quickly overcome the loss and boost the players' morale before the upcoming match against Al-Faiha.