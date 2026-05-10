أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، مساء السبت، القبض على اللواء وجيه علي العبد الله، مدير مكتب الشؤون العسكرية للرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، في خطوة جديدة ضمن حملة ملاحقات تستهدف شخصيات بارزة متهمة بالتورط في انتهاكات خلال سنوات الثورة السورية.

وقالت الوزارة إن وحدات الأمن الداخلي، بالتعاون مع إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب، نفذت «عملية أمنية خاطفة» أسفرت عن اعتقال العبد الله، الذي يعد أحد أبرز أركان الدائرة الضيقة المحيطة بالأسد طوال سنوات حكمه.

13 عاماً داخل القصر الجمهوري

وبحسب بيان الداخلية السورية، شغل العبد الله منصب مدير مكتب الشؤون العسكرية بين عامي 2005 و2018، وهي المرحلة التي وصفتها السلطات السورية الجديدة بأنها «الأكثر دموية» في تاريخ البلاد.

ويُتهم اللواء المعتقل بالإشراف على تنسيق ممارسات قمعية وانتهاكات جسيمة طالت المدنيين السوريين خلال فترة عمله داخل القصر الجمهوري، إلى جانب ارتباطه بملفات أمنية حساسة خلال سنوات الحرب.

حملة ملاحقات لرموز النظام

ويأتي اعتقال العبد الله ضمن سلسلة إجراءات وملاحقات أمنية تنفذها السلطات السورية بحق مسؤولين وعسكريين سابقين متهمين بالتورط في جرائم وانتهاكات خلال الفترة الممتدة بين عامي 2011 و2024.

وكانت السلطات السورية أعلنت أمس توقيف العميد الركن خضر أحمد ديوب، المتهم بالتورط في الهجوم الكيميائي على الغوطة الشرقية بريف دمشق، فيما سبق ذلك اعتقال أمجد يوسف، المتهم الرئيسي بارتكاب مجزرة حي التضامن في دمشق عام 2013.

الإدارة الجديدة تشدد القبضة الأمنية

وتسعى الإدارة السورية الجديدة إلى فرض السيطرة الأمنية وملاحقة عناصر النظام السابق المطلوبين في قضايا تتعلق بارتكاب انتهاكات بحق المدنيين، وسط تعهدات بمحاسبة المتورطين في الجرائم التي شهدتها البلاد خلال سنوات الصراع.