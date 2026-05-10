أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، مساء السبت، القبض على اللواء وجيه علي العبد الله، مدير مكتب الشؤون العسكرية للرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، في خطوة جديدة ضمن حملة ملاحقات تستهدف شخصيات بارزة متهمة بالتورط في انتهاكات خلال سنوات الثورة السورية.
وقالت الوزارة إن وحدات الأمن الداخلي، بالتعاون مع إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب، نفذت «عملية أمنية خاطفة» أسفرت عن اعتقال العبد الله، الذي يعد أحد أبرز أركان الدائرة الضيقة المحيطة بالأسد طوال سنوات حكمه.
13 عاماً داخل القصر الجمهوري
وبحسب بيان الداخلية السورية، شغل العبد الله منصب مدير مكتب الشؤون العسكرية بين عامي 2005 و2018، وهي المرحلة التي وصفتها السلطات السورية الجديدة بأنها «الأكثر دموية» في تاريخ البلاد.
ويُتهم اللواء المعتقل بالإشراف على تنسيق ممارسات قمعية وانتهاكات جسيمة طالت المدنيين السوريين خلال فترة عمله داخل القصر الجمهوري، إلى جانب ارتباطه بملفات أمنية حساسة خلال سنوات الحرب.
حملة ملاحقات لرموز النظام
ويأتي اعتقال العبد الله ضمن سلسلة إجراءات وملاحقات أمنية تنفذها السلطات السورية بحق مسؤولين وعسكريين سابقين متهمين بالتورط في جرائم وانتهاكات خلال الفترة الممتدة بين عامي 2011 و2024.
وكانت السلطات السورية أعلنت أمس توقيف العميد الركن خضر أحمد ديوب، المتهم بالتورط في الهجوم الكيميائي على الغوطة الشرقية بريف دمشق، فيما سبق ذلك اعتقال أمجد يوسف، المتهم الرئيسي بارتكاب مجزرة حي التضامن في دمشق عام 2013.
الإدارة الجديدة تشدد القبضة الأمنية
وتسعى الإدارة السورية الجديدة إلى فرض السيطرة الأمنية وملاحقة عناصر النظام السابق المطلوبين في قضايا تتعلق بارتكاب انتهاكات بحق المدنيين، وسط تعهدات بمحاسبة المتورطين في الجرائم التي شهدتها البلاد خلال سنوات الصراع.
The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday evening the arrest of Major General Wajih Ali Al-Abdullah, the Director of Military Affairs for former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in a new step within a campaign targeting prominent figures accused of involvement in violations during the years of the Syrian revolution.
The ministry stated that internal security units, in cooperation with the Counter-Terrorism Department, carried out a "swift security operation" that resulted in the arrest of Al-Abdullah, who is considered one of the most prominent members of the close circle surrounding Assad throughout his years in power.
13 Years Inside the Presidential Palace
According to the statement from the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Al-Abdullah held the position of Director of Military Affairs between 2005 and 2018, a period that the new Syrian authorities described as the "bloodiest" in the country's history.
The arrested general is accused of overseeing the coordination of repressive practices and serious violations against Syrian civilians during his tenure inside the presidential palace, in addition to his involvement in sensitive security files during the years of war.
A Campaign of Pursuit Against Regime Figures
Al-Abdullah's arrest comes as part of a series of security measures and pursuits carried out by the Syrian authorities against former officials and military personnel accused of involvement in crimes and violations during the period from 2011 to 2024.
Yesterday, the Syrian authorities announced the detention of Brigadier General Khidr Ahmad Diab, who is accused of involvement in the chemical attack on Eastern Ghouta in the Damascus countryside, following the earlier arrest of Amjad Youssef, the main suspect in the massacre of the Tadamun neighborhood in Damascus in 2013.
The New Administration Tightens Security Control
The new Syrian administration seeks to impose security control and pursue elements of the former regime wanted in cases related to committing violations against civilians, amid promises to hold accountable those involved in the crimes that have plagued the country during the years of conflict.