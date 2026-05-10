The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday evening the arrest of Major General Wajih Ali Al-Abdullah, the Director of Military Affairs for former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in a new step within a campaign targeting prominent figures accused of involvement in violations during the years of the Syrian revolution.

The ministry stated that internal security units, in cooperation with the Counter-Terrorism Department, carried out a "swift security operation" that resulted in the arrest of Al-Abdullah, who is considered one of the most prominent members of the close circle surrounding Assad throughout his years in power.

13 Years Inside the Presidential Palace

According to the statement from the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Al-Abdullah held the position of Director of Military Affairs between 2005 and 2018, a period that the new Syrian authorities described as the "bloodiest" in the country's history.

The arrested general is accused of overseeing the coordination of repressive practices and serious violations against Syrian civilians during his tenure inside the presidential palace, in addition to his involvement in sensitive security files during the years of war.

A Campaign of Pursuit Against Regime Figures

Al-Abdullah's arrest comes as part of a series of security measures and pursuits carried out by the Syrian authorities against former officials and military personnel accused of involvement in crimes and violations during the period from 2011 to 2024.

Yesterday, the Syrian authorities announced the detention of Brigadier General Khidr Ahmad Diab, who is accused of involvement in the chemical attack on Eastern Ghouta in the Damascus countryside, following the earlier arrest of Amjad Youssef, the main suspect in the massacre of the Tadamun neighborhood in Damascus in 2013.

The New Administration Tightens Security Control

The new Syrian administration seeks to impose security control and pursue elements of the former regime wanted in cases related to committing violations against civilians, amid promises to hold accountable those involved in the crimes that have plagued the country during the years of conflict.