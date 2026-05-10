كشفت شبكة CNN عن تصاعد نفوذ تيار متشدد داخل إيران يعمل على عرقلة فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة، في وقت تتعثر فيه المفاوضات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من شهرين بين واشنطن وطهران.

وبحسب التقرير، فإن جماعة تُعرف داخلياً باسم «جبهة بايداري» كثّفت تحركاتها عبر الإعلام والبرلمان والشارع الإيراني للتحريض ضد أي تسوية مع الولايات المتحدة، معتبرة أن «طهران لن تحصل على اتفاق جيد إلا عبر هزيمة واشنطن».

ويعزز التقرير تصريحات سابقة للرئيس الأمريكيدونالد ترمب ووزير خارجيته ماركو روبيو، تحدثا فيها عن وجود انقسامات حادة داخل النظام الإيراني بعد أسابيع من الحرب.

متشددون يرون التفاوض «استسلاماً»

وتُصنَّف «جبهة بايداري» ضمن أكثر التيارات الإيرانية تشدداً، إذ ترى نفسها حامية لمبادئ ثورة 1979، وترفض أي انفتاح سياسي أو تفاهمات مع الغرب، خصوصاً الولايات المتحدة.

ورغم محاولات طهران إظهار التماسك الداخلي خلال الحرب، يرى كثير من المنتمين لهذا التيار أن مجرد التفكير في اتفاق مع واشنطن يمثل «استسلاماً سياسياً».

ونقلت الشبكة عن الباحث الزائر في المعهد الألماني للشؤون الدولية والأمنية حميد رضا عزيزي قوله إن هذا التيار «متعصب للغاية، وينظر إلى مواجهة الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل باعتبارها معركة أبدية».

صراع نفوذ بعد اغتيال خامنئي

ويعطي تصاعد نفوذ هذا التيار لمحة عن حجم الصراعات الداخلية التي تشهدها إيران عقب اغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي في الأيام الأولى للحرب، وسط تنافس متزايد بين مراكز القوى داخل النظام.

وخلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، صعّدت «جبهة بايداري» انتقاداتها للمفاوضين الإيرانيين، ما دفع إدارة ترامب، وفق مراقبين، إلى وصف القيادة الإيرانية الجديدة بأنها «منقسمة ومتصدعة ومضطربة».

وفي المقابل، لا تزال واشنطن تنتظر الرد الإيراني على أحدث مقترحاتها لوقف الحرب وفتح مفاوضات بشأن ملفات حساسة، أبرزها البرنامج النووي الإيراني.

وكان ترامب وروبيو قد أكدا الجمعة أن الرد الإيراني متوقع «خلال ساعات»، إلا أن مرور يوم إضافي دون أي تقدم ملموس زاد من الشكوك حول مستقبل المفاوضات.

إسرائيل تخشى «السيناريو الأسوأ»

في غضون ذلك، تتصاعد المخاوف داخل إسرائيل من احتمال اتجاه واشنطن نحو اتفاق جزئي أو مؤقت مع إيران، يمنح طهران مساحة للاحتفاظ بجزء من قدراتها النووية والصاروخية.

وذكرت صحيفة إسرائيل هيوم أن مسؤولين إسرائيليين كباراً يعتبرون هذا السيناريو «الأسوأ»، لأنه لا يقدم حلاً شاملاً للملف النووي الإيراني، ولا يضمن تفكيك البنية النووية أو وقف برامج الصواريخ الباليستية ودعم الوكلاء الإقليميين.

وبحسب التقديرات الإسرائيلية، فإن أي اتفاق جزئي لن يضمن إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب من إيران، كما لن يمنعها من العودة إلى التخصيب مستقبلاً، فضلاً عن أن الرقابة على المنشآت النووية ستكون محدودة وغير كافية لتلبية مطالب تل أبيب الأمنية.

«اتفاق مؤقت» لوقف الحرب

وتأتي هذه التطورات بينما أكد ترامب، (السبت)، أنه يتوقع تلقي رد إيراني «قريباً جداً»، مشيراً إلى أن طهران «لا تزال ترغب بشدة في إبرام اتفاق».

وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد قدمت أخيراً مقترحاً معدلاً يقوم على اتفاق محدود ومؤقت لوقف القتال، عبر مذكرة تفاهم قصيرة الأجل بدلاً من اتفاق سلام شامل، في مؤشر على عمق الخلافات بين الطرفين وصعوبة التوصل إلى تسوية نهائية في المرحلة الحالية.