CNN has revealed the rising influence of a hardline faction within Iran that is working to obstruct opportunities for reaching an agreement with the United States, at a time when negotiations aimed at ending the war that has been ongoing for more than two months between Washington and Tehran are faltering.

According to the report, a group known internally as the "Baidari Front" has intensified its activities through the media, parliament, and the Iranian street to incite against any settlement with the United States, considering that "Tehran will not achieve a good agreement except through defeating Washington."

The report reinforces previous statements by U.S. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke about sharp divisions within the Iranian regime following weeks of war.

Hardliners view negotiation as "surrender"

The "Baidari Front" is classified among the most hardline factions in Iran, as it sees itself as the guardian of the principles of the 1979 Revolution and rejects any political openness or understandings with the West, especially the United States.

Despite Tehran's attempts to demonstrate internal cohesion during the war, many belonging to this faction believe that merely contemplating an agreement with Washington represents a "political surrender."

The network quoted visiting researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs Hamid Reza Azizi as saying that this faction is "extremely fanatical and views confrontation with the United States and Israel as an eternal battle."

Power struggle after Khamenei's assassination

The rising influence of this faction provides a glimpse into the extent of internal conflicts that Iran is witnessing following the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei in the early days of the war, amid increasing competition among power centers within the regime.

In recent weeks, the "Baidari Front" has escalated its criticisms of Iranian negotiators, prompting the Trump administration, according to observers, to describe the new Iranian leadership as "divided, fractured, and troubled."

In contrast, Washington is still awaiting Iran's response to its latest proposals to end the war and open negotiations on sensitive issues, most notably the Iranian nuclear program.

Trump and Rubio had confirmed on Friday that an Iranian response was expected "within hours," but the passing of an additional day without any tangible progress has increased doubts about the future of the negotiations.

Israel fears the "worst-case scenario"

Meanwhile, fears are rising within Israel regarding the possibility that Washington may move towards a partial or temporary agreement with Iran, allowing Tehran to retain part of its nuclear and missile capabilities.

The newspaper Israel Hayom reported that senior Israeli officials consider this scenario to be "the worst," as it does not provide a comprehensive solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and does not guarantee the dismantling of the nuclear infrastructure or the cessation of ballistic missile programs and support for regional proxies.

According to Israeli estimates, any partial agreement will not ensure the removal of enriched uranium from Iran, nor will it prevent it from returning to enrichment in the future, in addition to the fact that oversight of nuclear facilities will be limited and insufficient to meet Tel Aviv's security demands.

"Temporary agreement" to stop the war

These developments come as Trump confirmed on Saturday that he expects to receive an Iranian response "very soon," indicating that Tehran "still strongly desires to reach an agreement."

The United States recently proposed a modified plan based on a limited and temporary agreement to halt fighting, through a short-term memorandum of understanding instead of a comprehensive peace agreement, indicating the depth of disagreements between the two parties and the difficulty of reaching a final settlement at this stage.