بينما كانت الترتيبات تجري على قدم وساق لاستقبال أجمل ليلة في العمر، كان القدر يخبئ للشابين «جافين» و«مادلين» نهاية لا تخطر على بال. وفي لحظة خاطفة، تحوّل الفستان الأبيض إلى كفن، وتحوّلت زغاريد الفرح إلى صرخات صامتة في غرفة العناية المركزة، والسبب: «خطأ قاتل خلف مقود سيارة شرطة».

100 ميل حولت الزفاف إلى مأتم

القصة بدأت عند تقاطع طرق هادئ في ولاية كاليفورنيا، حيث كان العريس جافين هينكلي (21 عاماً) يقود سيارته برفقة خطيبته مادلين. وفجأة، ومن حيث لا يحتسبان، اندفعت سيارة شرطة بسرعة جنونية ناهزت الـ 100 ميل في الساعة لتتجاوز الإشارة الحمراء وتصطدم بهما بقوة زلزلت المكان.

لم تمهل الحادثة العريس الشاب لحظة واحدة، حيث فارق الحياة في موقع التصادم تحت حطام سيارته (تسلا). أما العروس مادلين، فقد نجت بجسد محطم وإصابات دماغية كارثية. والصدمة الأكبر كانت في التقرير الطبي الذي أكد أن الفتاة التي كانت تستعد لإلقاء نذور زفافها، فقدت القدرة على النطق، وباتت اليوم تكافح لتعلم الكلام والمشي من جديد كطفلة صغيرة.

وفي التاريخ الذي كان محجوزاً لإتمام المراسم، خيم الصمت على قاعة الاحتفال التي لم تفتح أبوابها. وبدلاً من صور العروسين وهما يرقصان، تداول الأصدقاء صور الحادثة المريرة ورسائل النعي التي تتساءل بمرارة: كيف يمكن لسرعة مفرطة تحت شعار «الواجب» أن تزهق أرواحاً كانت على بعد خطوات من السعادة؟

الدعوى القضائية التي رفعتها العائلة اليوم لا تهدف فقط للتعويض، بل توجه صرخة في وجه الإهمال، فحياة الإنسان أغلى من أي استجابة طارئة، ومادلين التي فقدت صوتها، أصبحت اليوم القصة التي تبكي كل من يسمعها.