The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed today (Saturday) its strongest condemnation of the attack that targeted the city of Smara in Morocco.

The Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Morocco stated in a post on its account on "X" that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms the attack that targeted the city of Smara in Morocco.



The embassy affirmed the Kingdom's firm rejection of all forms of violence, terrorism, and extremism, and reiterated its solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, along with its full support for everything that maintains its security, stability, and prosperity.



Moroccan media reported that "three explosive projectiles" fell in the vicinity of Smara, in an attack that resulted in a woman being injured by shrapnel and damage to a civilian vehicle that was parked near the explosion site.



It was clarified that two projectiles fell in front of and behind the local prison building in Smara, while the third fell near the city's cemetery.



Activists also published video clips of the site where the projectiles fell.



Following the attack, security personnel examined the attack sites and cordoned them off for investigation, according to local media and video clips from Moroccan activists.