أعربت المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم (السبت) عن إدانتها بأشد العبارات للهجوم الذي استهدف مدينة السمارة المغربية.

وأعربت سفارة خادم الحرمين الشريفين في المغرب في بيان على حسابها في «إكس» عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات للهجوم الذي استهدف مدينة السمارة المغربية.


وأكدت السفارة رفض المملكة القاطع لأشكال العنف والإرهاب والتطرف كافة، وتؤكد تضامنها مع المملكة المغربية، ودعمها الكامل لكل ما يحافظ على أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.


وكانت وسائل إعلام مغربية، أفادت بسقوط «ثلاثة مقذوفات متفجرة» في محيط السمارة، في هجوم أسفر عن إصابة امرأة بشظايا وتضرر مركبة مدنية كانت مركونة قرب موقع الانفجار.


وأوضحت أن مقذوفين سقطا أمام وخلف مبنى السجن المحلي بالسمارة، فيما سقط الثالث بالقرب من مقبرة المدينة.


كما نشر ناشطون مقاطع مصورة لمكان سقوط المقذوفات.


وعقب الهجوم، عاين رجال الأمن أماكن الهجوم وطوقوها لأجل التحقيق، وفق إعلام محلي ومقاطع مصورة لناشطين مغاربة.