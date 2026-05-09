The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, announced significant progress in addressing the shared issues with Syria during his visit to the capital, Damascus, today (Saturday) and his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.



Salam wrote on his account on "X": "I was pleased, along with the accompanying government delegation, to visit Syria and meet President Ahmad al-Shara. I want to emphasize that we made significant progress today in addressing our common issues, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, transportation, and security."



Salam clarified that these issues were addressed in a good spirit and with a commitment to cooperation without reservations or hesitation from one state to another, stressing: "I am confident that the tangible results will appear soon."

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الشرع ونواف سلام في دمشق

He noted that we discussed during the visit the major challenges facing Lebanon and Syria in light of the rapidly evolving regional developments, announcing the continuation of political consultations and enhancing cooperation between our countries, which is not limited to the areas we mentioned.



He added: "To this end, we will establish joint committees and intensify communication at the ministerial level."



For its part, the Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara received Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam today at the People's Palace in Damascus, in the presence of ministerial delegations from both countries.



It pointed out that discussions were held to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and to develop economic and trade cooperation that serves mutual interests, as well as to strengthen security coordination to support stability and address challenges, alongside exchanging views on regional and international developments and issues of common interest.



The Syrian-Lebanese relations are witnessing a new phase of cooperation and re-establishment, characterized by high-level official mutual visits aimed at enhancing the path of brotherly relations based on mutual respect for the sovereignty of both countries and activating joint cooperation in many vital files and common issues that concern both countries.



The visit of the Lebanese Prime Minister to Damascus comes as a new milestone in the process of rearranging the relationship between the two countries after the fall of the Assad regime, and an attempt to transition from the phase of "opening channels" to addressing the outstanding issues between the two countries.