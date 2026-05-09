أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، عن تقدم كبير في معالجة القضايا المشتركة مع سورية، وذلك خلال زيارته إلى العاصمة دمشق اليوم (السبت) ولقائه الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع.


وكتب سلام على حساب في «إكس»: سُعدت، والوفد الحكومي المُرافق، بزيارة سورية ولقاء الرئيس أحمد الشرع، ويهمني ان أؤكد أننا أحرزنا اليوم تقدماً كبيراً في معالجة قضايانا المشتركة، لا سيما في مجالات الاقتصاد والطاقة والنقل والأمن.


وأوضح سلام أن تلك القضايا جرى معالجتها بروح طيّبة وحرص على التعاون بلا تحفّظ ولا تردّد من دولة إلى دولة، مشدداً بالقوفل: «إنني على ثقة أن نتائجها الملموسة ستظهر قريباً».

**pullquote** الشرع ونواف سلام في دمشق

الشرع ونواف سلام في دمشق

وأشار إلى أنه بحثنا في الزيارة التحديات الكبيرة التي تواجه لبنان وسورية في ظل التطورات الإقليمية المتسارعة، معلناً عن استمرار التشاور على الصعيد السياسي، وتعزيز التعاون بين بلدينا، وهو لا يقتصر على المجالات التي ذكرناها.


وأضاف: «لهذه الغاية سوف ننشئ لجاناً مشتركة ونكثف التواصل على المستوى الوزاري».


بدورها، ذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع استقبل في قصر الشعب بدمشق، اليوم، رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، بحضور وفدَين وزاريَّين من البلدين.


وأشارت إلى أنه جرى بحث تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتطوير التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، وتعزيز التنسيق الأمني لدعم الاستقرار ومواجهة التحديات، إلى جانب تبادل وجهات النظر حول المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


وتشهد العلاقات السورية ـ اللبنانية مرحلة جديدة من التعاون وإعادة التأسيس، وتميزت هذه العلاقة بزيارات رسمية متبادلة رفيعة المستوى، بهدف تعزيز مسار العلاقات الأخوية القائمة على الاحترام المتبادل لسيادة البلدين، وتفعيل التعاون المشترك في العديد من الملفات الحيوية والقضايا المشتركة التي تهم البلدين.


تأتي زيارة رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية، إلى دمشق، كمحطة جديدة في مسار إعادة ترتيب العلاقة البلدين بعد سقوط نظام الأسد، ومحاولة للانتقال من مرحلة «فتح القنوات» إلى معالجة الملفات العالقة بين البلدين.