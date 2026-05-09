أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، عن تقدم كبير في معالجة القضايا المشتركة مع سورية، وذلك خلال زيارته إلى العاصمة دمشق اليوم (السبت) ولقائه الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع.
وكتب سلام على حساب في «إكس»: سُعدت، والوفد الحكومي المُرافق، بزيارة سورية ولقاء الرئيس أحمد الشرع، ويهمني ان أؤكد أننا أحرزنا اليوم تقدماً كبيراً في معالجة قضايانا المشتركة، لا سيما في مجالات الاقتصاد والطاقة والنقل والأمن.
وأوضح سلام أن تلك القضايا جرى معالجتها بروح طيّبة وحرص على التعاون بلا تحفّظ ولا تردّد من دولة إلى دولة، مشدداً بالقوفل: «إنني على ثقة أن نتائجها الملموسة ستظهر قريباً».
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الشرع ونواف سلام في دمشق
وأشار إلى أنه بحثنا في الزيارة التحديات الكبيرة التي تواجه لبنان وسورية في ظل التطورات الإقليمية المتسارعة، معلناً عن استمرار التشاور على الصعيد السياسي، وتعزيز التعاون بين بلدينا، وهو لا يقتصر على المجالات التي ذكرناها.
وأضاف: «لهذه الغاية سوف ننشئ لجاناً مشتركة ونكثف التواصل على المستوى الوزاري».
بدورها، ذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع استقبل في قصر الشعب بدمشق، اليوم، رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، بحضور وفدَين وزاريَّين من البلدين.
وأشارت إلى أنه جرى بحث تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتطوير التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، وتعزيز التنسيق الأمني لدعم الاستقرار ومواجهة التحديات، إلى جانب تبادل وجهات النظر حول المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وتشهد العلاقات السورية ـ اللبنانية مرحلة جديدة من التعاون وإعادة التأسيس، وتميزت هذه العلاقة بزيارات رسمية متبادلة رفيعة المستوى، بهدف تعزيز مسار العلاقات الأخوية القائمة على الاحترام المتبادل لسيادة البلدين، وتفعيل التعاون المشترك في العديد من الملفات الحيوية والقضايا المشتركة التي تهم البلدين.
تأتي زيارة رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية، إلى دمشق، كمحطة جديدة في مسار إعادة ترتيب العلاقة البلدين بعد سقوط نظام الأسد، ومحاولة للانتقال من مرحلة «فتح القنوات» إلى معالجة الملفات العالقة بين البلدين.
The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, announced significant progress in addressing the shared issues with Syria during his visit to the capital, Damascus, today (Saturday) and his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.
Salam wrote on his account on "X": "I was pleased, along with the accompanying government delegation, to visit Syria and meet President Ahmad al-Shara. I want to emphasize that we made significant progress today in addressing our common issues, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, transportation, and security."
Salam clarified that these issues were addressed in a good spirit and with a commitment to cooperation without reservations or hesitation from one state to another, stressing: "I am confident that the tangible results will appear soon."
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الشرع ونواف سلام في دمشق
He noted that we discussed during the visit the major challenges facing Lebanon and Syria in light of the rapidly evolving regional developments, announcing the continuation of political consultations and enhancing cooperation between our countries, which is not limited to the areas we mentioned.
He added: "To this end, we will establish joint committees and intensify communication at the ministerial level."
For its part, the Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara received Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam today at the People's Palace in Damascus, in the presence of ministerial delegations from both countries.
It pointed out that discussions were held to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and to develop economic and trade cooperation that serves mutual interests, as well as to strengthen security coordination to support stability and address challenges, alongside exchanging views on regional and international developments and issues of common interest.
The Syrian-Lebanese relations are witnessing a new phase of cooperation and re-establishment, characterized by high-level official mutual visits aimed at enhancing the path of brotherly relations based on mutual respect for the sovereignty of both countries and activating joint cooperation in many vital files and common issues that concern both countries.
The visit of the Lebanese Prime Minister to Damascus comes as a new milestone in the process of rearranging the relationship between the two countries after the fall of the Assad regime, and an attempt to transition from the phase of "opening channels" to addressing the outstanding issues between the two countries.