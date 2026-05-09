The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized today (Saturday) the necessity of avoiding further escalation in the region and supporting the security and stability of Arab countries during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.



The Egyptian presidency stated that El-Sisi stressed Cairo's firm rejection of any infringement on the sovereignty of Arab countries or the rights of their peoples, affirming the imperative of delivering aid to the Gaza Strip and its reconstruction.



Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy explained that President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts aimed at containing the current tensions and the negative repercussions of the crisis on the security of the region and the world, as well as its impact on supply chains and trade and transport movements.



He noted that the two presidents discussed developments in the Palestinian issue and Egypt's efforts to solidify the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and implement the requirements of the second phase.



The Egyptian president expressed Egypt's deep concern regarding the escalating violations in the West Bank, pointing out that the only way forward is to revive the political process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and based on the two-state solution.



The discussions also addressed the developments in Lebanon, with an emphasis on the importance of maintaining peace and stability, as well as exploring ways to enhance cooperation among Mediterranean countries to achieve development, prosperity, and mutual welfare for both shores.



El-Shenawy clarified that President El-Sisi stressed the importance of continuing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, education, industry, and transport, in a manner that serves the common interests of the two friendly peoples and contributes to advancing the strategic relations between Egypt and the European Union.



For his part, the French president expressed hope for a swift resolution to the current crises and the restoration of stability to the Middle East.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received French President Emmanuel Macron in New Borg El Arab City, on the sidelines of the special event for the inauguration of the new headquarters of Senghor University.