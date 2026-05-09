أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي اليوم (السبت) على ضرورة تجنيب المنطقة مزيداً من التصعيد، ودعم أمن واستقرار الدول العربية، وذلك خلال استقباله نظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون.
وذكرت الرئاسة المصرية أن السيسي شدد على رفض القاهرة القاطع لأي مساس بسيادة الدول العربية أو بمقدرات شعوبها، مؤكداً على حتمية نفاذ المساعدات لقطاع غزة وإعادة إعماره.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية محمد الشناوي أن الرئيس السيسي استعرض الجهود المصرية الرامية لاحتواء التوترات الراهنة، والتداعيات السلبية للأزمة على أمن المنطقة والعالم، فضلاً عن انعكاساتها على سلاسل الإمداد وحركة التجارة والنقل.
وأشار إلى أن الرئيسين بحثا تطورات القضية الفلسطينية والتحركات المصرية لتثبيت اتفاق وقف الحرب في قطاع غزة وتنفيذ استحقاقات المرحلة الثانية.
وعبَّر الرئيس المصري عن قلق مصر البالغ إزاء تصاعد الانتهاكات في الضفة الغربية، مشيراً إلى أنه لا سبيل سوى إحياء العملية السياسية التي تفضي إلى قيام الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على خطوط الرابع من يونيو عام ١٩٦٧ وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقاً لمقررات الشرعية الدولية واستناداً لحل الدولتين.
وتناولت المباحثات تطورات الأوضاع في لبنان، وتم التأكيد على أهمية الحفاظ على السلم والاستقرار، فضلاً عن بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين دول المتوسط بما يحقق التنمية والازدهار والرخاء المشترك لضفتيه.
وأوضح الشناوي أن الرئيس السيسي شدّد على أهمية مواصلة العمل لتعزيز التعاون الثنائي في مجالات التجارة والاستثمار والتعليم والصناعة والنقل، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للشعبين الصديقين، ويسهم في دفع العلاقات الاستراتيجية بين مصر والاتحاد الأوروبي.
من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الفرنسي عن أمله في سرعة تسوية الأزمات الراهنة وإعادة الاستقرار للشرق الأوسط.
واستقبل الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، بمدينة برج العرب الجديدة، الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، على هامش الفعالية الخاصة بافتتاح المقر الجديد لجامعة سنجور.
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized today (Saturday) the necessity of avoiding further escalation in the region and supporting the security and stability of Arab countries during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Egyptian presidency stated that El-Sisi stressed Cairo's firm rejection of any infringement on the sovereignty of Arab countries or the rights of their peoples, affirming the imperative of delivering aid to the Gaza Strip and its reconstruction.
Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy explained that President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts aimed at containing the current tensions and the negative repercussions of the crisis on the security of the region and the world, as well as its impact on supply chains and trade and transport movements.
He noted that the two presidents discussed developments in the Palestinian issue and Egypt's efforts to solidify the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and implement the requirements of the second phase.
The Egyptian president expressed Egypt's deep concern regarding the escalating violations in the West Bank, pointing out that the only way forward is to revive the political process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and based on the two-state solution.
The discussions also addressed the developments in Lebanon, with an emphasis on the importance of maintaining peace and stability, as well as exploring ways to enhance cooperation among Mediterranean countries to achieve development, prosperity, and mutual welfare for both shores.
El-Shenawy clarified that President El-Sisi stressed the importance of continuing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, education, industry, and transport, in a manner that serves the common interests of the two friendly peoples and contributes to advancing the strategic relations between Egypt and the European Union.
For his part, the French president expressed hope for a swift resolution to the current crises and the restoration of stability to the Middle East.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received French President Emmanuel Macron in New Borg El Arab City, on the sidelines of the special event for the inauguration of the new headquarters of Senghor University.