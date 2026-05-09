أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي اليوم (السبت) على ضرورة تجنيب المنطقة مزيداً من التصعيد، ودعم أمن واستقرار الدول العربية، وذلك خلال استقباله نظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون.


وذكرت الرئاسة المصرية أن السيسي شدد على رفض القاهرة القاطع لأي مساس بسيادة الدول العربية أو بمقدرات شعوبها، مؤكداً على حتمية نفاذ المساعدات لقطاع غزة وإعادة إعماره.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية محمد الشناوي أن الرئيس السيسي استعرض الجهود المصرية الرامية لاحتواء التوترات الراهنة، والتداعيات السلبية للأزمة على أمن المنطقة والعالم، فضلاً عن انعكاساتها على سلاسل الإمداد وحركة التجارة والنقل.


وأشار إلى أن الرئيسين بحثا تطورات القضية الفلسطينية والتحركات المصرية لتثبيت اتفاق وقف الحرب في قطاع غزة وتنفيذ استحقاقات المرحلة الثانية.


وعبَّر الرئيس المصري عن قلق مصر البالغ إزاء تصاعد الانتهاكات في الضفة الغربية، مشيراً إلى أنه لا سبيل سوى إحياء العملية السياسية التي تفضي إلى قيام الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على خطوط الرابع من يونيو عام ١٩٦٧ وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقاً لمقررات الشرعية الدولية واستناداً لحل الدولتين.


وتناولت المباحثات تطورات الأوضاع في لبنان، وتم التأكيد على أهمية الحفاظ على السلم والاستقرار، فضلاً عن بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين دول المتوسط بما يحقق التنمية والازدهار والرخاء المشترك لضفتيه.


وأوضح الشناوي أن الرئيس السيسي شدّد على أهمية مواصلة العمل لتعزيز التعاون الثنائي في مجالات التجارة والاستثمار والتعليم والصناعة والنقل، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للشعبين الصديقين، ويسهم في دفع العلاقات الاستراتيجية بين مصر والاتحاد الأوروبي.


من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الفرنسي عن أمله في سرعة تسوية الأزمات الراهنة وإعادة الاستقرار للشرق الأوسط.


واستقبل الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، بمدينة برج العرب الجديدة، الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، على هامش الفعالية الخاصة بافتتاح المقر الجديد لجامعة سنجور.