The passports at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah welcomed the first flights of the guests of الرحمن from the Syrian Arab Republic arriving to perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year 1447, and completed their procedures with ease and reassurance.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah for this year's Hajj season, facilitating their procedures by utilizing all its capabilities through supporting its platforms at international entry points (air, land, and sea) with the latest technical devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of الرحمن.