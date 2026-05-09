استقبلت جوازات مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة أولى رحلات ضيوف الرحمن من الجمهورية العربية السورية القادمين لأداء فريضة الحج لهذا العام 1447، وأنهت إجراءاتهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

وأكدت المديرية العامة للجوازات جاهزيتها لاستقبال حجاج بيت الله الحرام لموسم حج هذا العام، وتسهيل إجراءاتهم بتسخير جميع إمكاناتها من خلال دعم منصاتها في المنافذ الدولية (الجوية، والبرية، والبحرية) بأحدث الأجهزة التقنية التي تعمل عليها كوادر بشرية مؤهلة بلغات ضيوف الرحمن.