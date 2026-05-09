The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to Mary Simon on the occasion of her appointment as the Governor General of Canada.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to Her Excellency, and for the friendly people of Canada, continued progress and prosperity.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a congratulatory message to Mary Simon on the occasion of her appointment as the Governor General of Canada.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to Her Excellency, and for the friendly people of Canada, continued progress and advancement.