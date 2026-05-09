بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للويز أربور بمناسبة تعيينها حاكماً عاماً لكندا.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب كندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للويز أربور بمناسبة تعيينها حاكماً عاماً لكندا.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامتها، ولشعب كندا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.