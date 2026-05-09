أعلنت بريطانيا اليوم (السبت) عزمها إرسال سفينتها الحربية «إتش إم إس دراغون» إلى الشرق الأوسط استعداداً لحماية حركة الملاحة البحرية في مضيق هرمز.
وقالت بريطانيا إن سفينتها الحربية «إتش إم إس دراجون» (HMS Dragon) سترسل إلى الشرق الأوسط استعداداً لمسعى دولي محتمل لحماية حركة الملاحة البحرية في مضيق هرمز بمجرد أن تسمح الظروف.
وقال متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع البريطانية: «الخطوة المسبقة بإرسال (إتش إم إس دراغون) جزء من التخطيط الحذر الذي سيضمن استعداد المملكة المتحدة، في إطار تحالف متعدد الجنسيات تقوده المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا بشكل مشترك، لتأمين المضيق عندما تسمح الظروف بذلك»، مضيفاً: «هذا التمركز المسبق يهدف لضمان أن تكون المملكة المتحدة مستعدة لتأمين هرمز».
وكانت بريطانيا أرسلت «دراجون»، وهي مدمرة تابعة لسلاح الدفاع الجوي، إلى شرق البحر المتوسط في مارس الماضي بعد وقت قصير من بدء الحرب مع إيران للمساعدة في الدفاع عن قبرص، ويأتي إرسالها في أعقاب خطوة من فرنسا بإرسال مجموعة حاملة طائرات تابعة لها إلى جنوب البحر الأحمر وسط عمل البلدين معاً على خطة دفاعية.
بدورها، قالت صحيفة «تليغراف» إن بريطانيا تدرس إرسال كاسحات ألغام جوية للمساعدة في تطهير الممر المائي الحيوي من الألغام، في محاولة لاستئناف تدفق صادرات النفط.
Britain announced today (Saturday) its intention to send its warship "HMS Dragon" to the Middle East in preparation for protecting maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Britain stated that its warship "HMS Dragon" will be sent to the Middle East in anticipation of a potential international effort to protect maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as conditions allow.
A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defence said: "The preemptive step of sending (HMS Dragon) is part of the careful planning that will ensure the United Kingdom's readiness, within a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, to secure the strait when conditions permit," adding: "This pre-deployment aims to ensure that the UK is prepared to secure Hormuz."
Britain had previously sent "Dragon," an air defense destroyer, to the eastern Mediterranean last March shortly after the war with Iran began to assist in defending Cyprus, and its deployment follows a move by France to send a carrier group to the southern Red Sea as both countries work together on a defense plan.
For its part, the "Telegraph" reported that Britain is considering sending airborne mine sweepers to help clear the vital waterway of mines, in an attempt to resume the flow of oil exports.