أعلنت بريطانيا اليوم (السبت) عزمها إرسال سفينتها الحربية «إتش إم إس دراغون» إلى الشرق الأوسط استعداداً لحماية حركة الملاحة البحرية في مضيق هرمز.


وقالت بريطانيا إن سفينتها الحربية «إتش إم إس دراجون» (HMS Dragon) سترسل إلى الشرق الأوسط استعداداً لمسعى دولي محتمل لحماية حركة الملاحة البحرية في مضيق هرمز بمجرد أن تسمح الظروف.


وقال متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع البريطانية: «الخطوة المسبقة بإرسال (إتش إم إس دراغون) جزء من التخطيط الحذر الذي سيضمن استعداد المملكة المتحدة، في إطار تحالف متعدد الجنسيات تقوده المملكة المتحدة وفرنسا بشكل مشترك، لتأمين المضيق عندما تسمح الظروف بذلك»، مضيفاً: «هذا التمركز المسبق يهدف لضمان أن تكون المملكة المتحدة مستعدة لتأمين هرمز».


وكانت بريطانيا أرسلت «دراجون»، وهي مدمرة تابعة لسلاح الدفاع الجوي، إلى شرق البحر المتوسط في مارس الماضي بعد وقت قصير من بدء الحرب مع إيران للمساعدة في الدفاع عن قبرص، ويأتي إرسالها في أعقاب خطوة من فرنسا بإرسال مجموعة حاملة طائرات تابعة لها إلى جنوب البحر الأحمر وسط عمل البلدين معاً على خطة دفاعية.


بدورها، قالت صحيفة «تليغراف» إن بريطانيا تدرس إرسال كاسحات ألغام جوية للمساعدة في تطهير الممر المائي الحيوي من الألغام، في محاولة لاستئناف تدفق صادرات النفط.