Britain announced today (Saturday) its intention to send its warship "HMS Dragon" to the Middle East in preparation for protecting maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Britain stated that its warship "HMS Dragon" will be sent to the Middle East in anticipation of a potential international effort to protect maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as conditions allow.



A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defence said: "The preemptive step of sending (HMS Dragon) is part of the careful planning that will ensure the United Kingdom's readiness, within a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, to secure the strait when conditions permit," adding: "This pre-deployment aims to ensure that the UK is prepared to secure Hormuz."



Britain had previously sent "Dragon," an air defense destroyer, to the eastern Mediterranean last March shortly after the war with Iran began to assist in defending Cyprus, and its deployment follows a move by France to send a carrier group to the southern Red Sea as both countries work together on a defense plan.



For its part, the "Telegraph" reported that Britain is considering sending airborne mine sweepers to help clear the vital waterway of mines, in an attempt to resume the flow of oil exports.