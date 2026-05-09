أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) أن إيران لا تزال ترغب بشدة في إبرام اتفاق، متوقعاً تلقي رد من طهران قريباً جداً.


ورفض الرئيس الأمريكي في وقت سابق اليوم التعليق في حديثه مع الصحفية كوريري ديلا سيرا الإيطالية، موضحاً أنه ليست لديه رغبة حالياً في التعليق بشأن الرد الإيراني.


وقال ترمب للصحفية: «إيطاليا لم تكن موجودة حين احتجنا إليها، وقد كنت وبلدي دائماً إلى جانبها»، مضيفاً: «ما زلت أدرس نقل قواتنا من القواعد الإيطالية».


وفي ما يتعلق بخرق روسيا للهدنة في أوكرانيا قال ترمب: «لم أطلع على تقارير خرق روسيا للهدنة، وأشك بحدوث ذلك».


في الوقت ذاته، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم)، السبت، إن الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران لا يزال مستمراً بشكل كامل، مضيفة أن قواتها أعادت توجيه 58 سفينة تجارية، وعطلت 4 منها منذ 13 أبريل؛ لمنعها من دخول الموانئ الإيرانية أو مغادرتها.


في المقابل، نقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن مسؤول في وزارة الخارجية قوله: «طهران تلقت رسائل من الولايات المتحدة تؤكد عدم رغبة واشنطن في أي تصعيد عسكري بالمنطقة».


وأوضح مستشار المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية علي صفري أن «أولويتنا هي وقف الحرب وفتح مضيق هرمز»، مضيفاً: «تلقينا رداً أمريكياً على المقترح الإيراني ونحن نقوم بدراسته».


وأشار إلى أن طهران على اتصال مع جميع الدول المطلة على مضيق هرمز، مبيناً أن بلاده اقترحت إنشاء ترتيبات أمنية بما فيها «مشروع أمل».


بدوره، قال نائب محافظ طهران إن 60 ألف وحدة سكنية في المحافظة تضررت جراء الحرب. وبحسب وكالة «تسنيم» للأنباء فإن نائب محافظ طهران أكد أنه تم ترميم أكثر من 70% من حجم الأضرار الناجمة عن الحرب في العاصمة.