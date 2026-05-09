U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Saturday) that Iran still strongly desires to reach an agreement, expecting to receive a response from Tehran very soon.



The U.S. President earlier today refused to comment in a conversation with Italian journalist Corriere della Sera, explaining that he currently has no desire to comment on the Iranian response.



Trump told the journalist: “Italy was not there when we needed it, and I and my country have always been by its side,” adding: “I am still considering relocating our troops from Italian bases.”



Regarding Russia's violation of the ceasefire in Ukraine, Trump said: “I have not seen reports of Russia violating the ceasefire, and I doubt that it has happened.”



At the same time, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Saturday that the maritime blockade imposed on Iran is still fully in effect, adding that its forces have redirected 58 commercial ships and disrupted 4 of them since April 13; to prevent them from entering or leaving Iranian ports.



In contrast, Iranian television quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying: “Tehran has received messages from the United States confirming Washington's lack of desire for any military escalation in the region.”



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson advisor Ali Safri clarified that “our priority is to stop the war and open the Strait of Hormuz,” adding: “We have received a U.S. response to the Iranian proposal and we are studying it.”



He pointed out that Tehran is in contact with all countries bordering the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that his country has proposed establishing security arrangements including the “Hope Project.”



For his part, the Deputy Governor of Tehran stated that 60,000 housing units in the province have been damaged due to the war. According to the Tasnim news agency, the Deputy Governor of Tehran confirmed that more than 70% of the damage caused by the war in the capital has been repaired.