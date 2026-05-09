The Muslim World League expressed its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to protect its national security, stability, and sovereignty, commending the achievements of its security apparatus in this context.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reaffirmed the League's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, and its people in all sovereign actions taken to counter activities that threaten public peace and destabilize the situation, deter external interventions, and safeguard its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.