أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلامي عن دعمها لكل التدابير التي تتخذها مملكة البحرين لحماية أمنها الوطني واستقرارها وسيادتها، مُشيدةً بما حققته كفاءة أجهزتها الأمنية من منجزات أمنية متوالية في هذا السياق.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التأكيد على تضامن الرابطة الكامل مع مملكة البحرين قيادة وشعبًا في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات سيادية، تتصدى لكل الأنشطة التي تستهدف تهديد السلم الأهلي وزعزعة الاستقرار، وتردع التدخلات الخارجية، وتحفظ أمنها وسلامة مواطنيها والمُقيمين على أراضيها.
The Muslim World League expressed its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to protect its national security, stability, and sovereignty, commending the achievements of its security apparatus in this context.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reaffirmed the League's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, and its people in all sovereign actions taken to counter activities that threaten public peace and destabilize the situation, deter external interventions, and safeguard its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.