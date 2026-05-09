بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس وزراء جمهورية بلغاريا رومين راديف بمناسبة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة وأدائه اليمين الدستورية.
وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية بلغاريا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, on the occasion of the formation of the new government and his oath of office.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the friendly people of the Republic of Bulgaria, wishing them further progress and advancement.