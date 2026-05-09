بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس وزراء جمهورية بلغاريا رومين راديف بمناسبة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة وأدائه اليمين الدستورية.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية بلغاريا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.