بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس الوزراء في أنتيغوا وباربودا غاستون براون بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه وأدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً للوزراء.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب أنتيغوا وباربودا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.