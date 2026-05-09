Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, on the occasion of his re-election and taking the oath of office as Prime Minister.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to him and to the friendly people of Antigua and Barbuda for further progress and advancement.