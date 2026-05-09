انتخب أعضاء المجلس الاقتصادي والاجتماعي بالأمم المتحدة (ECOSOC) المملكة لعضوية لجنة تسخير العلم والتقنية لأغراض التنمية (CSTD) للفترة من عام 2027 حتى 2030، بما يعزز حضورها الدولي ودورها الريادي في صياغة التوجهات والسياسات العالمية في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والابتكار.
وأوضحت هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية أن انتخاب المملكة يجسد مساهمتها الفاعلة في مناقشة القضايا العالمية المرتبطة بالتقنيات الناشئة، وحوكمة البيانات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، ودعم أهداف التنمية المستدامة، مشيرة إلى أن عضويتها ستسهم في متابعة تنفيذ مخرجات القمة العالمية لمجتمع المعلومات (WSIS) والميثاق الرقمي العالمي (GDC)، والمشاركة في تطوير التوصيات الدولية ذات الصلة، التي تُرفع إلى الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة لاعتمادها.
ولفتت الهيئة النظر إلى أن هذا الإنجاز يأتي بالتنسيق مع وزارة الخارجية، تعزيزًا لدور المملكة بصفتها شريكًا دوليًا فاعلًا في منظومة الأمم المتحدة، لاسيما في مجالات الاتصالات والتقنية والفضاء، وتبادل الخبرات مع الدول الأعضاء والمنظمات الدولية، والإسهام في تشكيل بيئة رقمية مستدامة، وتعزيز تنافسية المملكة وريادتها عالميًا.
وأشارت إلى أن المملكة تولت رئاسة الدورة الخامسة والعشرين للجنة عام 2022، ممثلة بهيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، ما يؤكد مكانتها الدولية وثقة المجتمع الدولي بدورها القيادي في المجالات الرقمية.
يُذكر أن لجنة تسخير العلم والتقنية لأغراض التنمية (CSTD)، التي تأسست عام 1992، وتضم في عضويتها 43 دولة، تُعد المرجع الاستشاري الأساسي للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة والمجلس الاقتصادي والاجتماعي في مجالات العلوم والتقنية وأثرها في التنمية، كما تتولى صياغة التوصيات والمبادئ التوجيهية وتطوير سياسات النهوض بالدول النامية، إلى جانب متابعتها الدورية لتنفيذ مخرجات القمة العالمية لمجتمع المعلومات والميثاق الرقمي العالمي.
The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) elected the Kingdom to the membership of the Committee on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) for the period from 2027 to 2030, enhancing its international presence and its leading role in shaping global trends and policies in the fields of science, technology, and innovation.
The Communications, Space, and Technology Authority clarified that the Kingdom's election embodies its active contribution to discussing global issues related to emerging technologies, data governance, artificial intelligence, and supporting sustainable development goals, noting that its membership will contribute to monitoring the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) and the Global Digital Compact (GDC), as well as participating in the development of relevant international recommendations to be submitted to the United Nations General Assembly for adoption.
The Authority pointed out that this achievement comes in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, enhancing the Kingdom's role as an active international partner in the United Nations system, particularly in the fields of communications, technology, and space, exchanging experiences with member states and international organizations, and contributing to shaping a sustainable digital environment, as well as enhancing the Kingdom's competitiveness and leadership globally.
It noted that the Kingdom chaired the twenty-fifth session of the Committee in 2022, represented by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, which confirms its international standing and the confidence of the international community in its leadership role in digital fields.
It is worth mentioning that the Committee on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD), established in 1992 and comprising 43 member states, is the main advisory body to the United Nations General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council in the fields of science and technology and their impact on development. It is also responsible for formulating recommendations and guidelines and developing policies to promote developing countries, in addition to its periodic follow-up on the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society and the Global Digital Compact.