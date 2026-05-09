The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) elected the Kingdom to the membership of the Committee on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) for the period from 2027 to 2030, enhancing its international presence and its leading role in shaping global trends and policies in the fields of science, technology, and innovation.

The Communications, Space, and Technology Authority clarified that the Kingdom's election embodies its active contribution to discussing global issues related to emerging technologies, data governance, artificial intelligence, and supporting sustainable development goals, noting that its membership will contribute to monitoring the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) and the Global Digital Compact (GDC), as well as participating in the development of relevant international recommendations to be submitted to the United Nations General Assembly for adoption.

The Authority pointed out that this achievement comes in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, enhancing the Kingdom's role as an active international partner in the United Nations system, particularly in the fields of communications, technology, and space, exchanging experiences with member states and international organizations, and contributing to shaping a sustainable digital environment, as well as enhancing the Kingdom's competitiveness and leadership globally.

It noted that the Kingdom chaired the twenty-fifth session of the Committee in 2022, represented by the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, which confirms its international standing and the confidence of the international community in its leadership role in digital fields.

It is worth mentioning that the Committee on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD), established in 1992 and comprising 43 member states, is the main advisory body to the United Nations General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council in the fields of science and technology and their impact on development. It is also responsible for formulating recommendations and guidelines and developing policies to promote developing countries, in addition to its periodic follow-up on the implementation of the outcomes of the World Summit on the Information Society and the Global Digital Compact.