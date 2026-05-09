The Israeli army announced today (Saturday) that 3 individuals, including an officer, were injured in an attack by drones launched by the "Hezbollah" group near the border with Lebanon.



The Israeli army stated in a statement: "A reserve soldier was seriously injured, while another reserve officer and a reserve soldier were moderately injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and their families were informed." It clarified that a booby-trapped drone hit an unmanned engineering vehicle belonging to the Israeli army, causing damage without any injuries among the soldiers.



This comes at a time when Lebanon is experiencing the most intense escalation for the second consecutive day since the ceasefire in April. According to Lebanese media, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on dozens of southern villages and towns, targeting the towns of Harouf, Kfar Tabnit, Hadatha, Nabatiyeh, Burj Rahal, Janata, Suksikiyah, and Abbasiyah.



Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli army carried out two airstrikes, the first on the Saadiyat area south of Beirut, targeting a car on the highway connecting the Lebanese capital to the south, while the second targeted a car on the Al-Multaqa Al-Nahrain - Chouf road, located about 20 kilometers south of Beirut, not far from the site of the first strike. Other airstrikes also targeted 3 cars in various locations to the south.



Israel also carried out a series of intensive airstrikes yesterday on dozens of towns in the south and bombed areas in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon.