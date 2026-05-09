أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، إصابة 3 بينهم ضابط في هجوم بطائرات مسيّرة أطلقتها جماعة «حزب الله» قرب الحدود مع لبنان.


وأوضح الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان: «أُصيب جندي احتياط بجروح خطيرة، بينما أُصيب ضابط احتياط وجندي احتياط آخر بجروح متوسطة، وتم إجلاء الجنود إلى أحد المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج، كما أُبلغت عائلاتهم»، مبيناً أن طائرة مسيّرة مفخخة أصابت آلية هندسية غير مأهولة تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي، ما أدى إلى تضررها، دون وقوع إصابات في صفوف الجنود.


يأتي ذلك في الوقت الذي يشهد فيه لبنان لليوم الثاني على التوالي تصعيداً هو الأعنف منذ وقف إطلاق النار في أبريل الماضي. وبحسب وسائل إعلام لبنانية، شنت إسرائيل سلسلة غارات على عشرات القرى والبلدات الجنوبية واستهدفت بلدات حاروف وكفر تبنيت وحداثا والنبطية، وبرج رحال وجناتا والسكسكية والعباسية.


وأفاد شهود عيان بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي شن غارتين، الأولى على منطقة السعديات جنوب بيروت، طالت سيارة على الطريق السريع الذي يربط العاصمة اللبنانية بالجنوب، فيما استهدفت الثانية سيارة على طريق ملتقى النهرين-الشوف، الواقعة على بعد نحو 20 كيلومتراً جنوب بيروت، وغير البعيدة عن موقع الغارة الأولى، كما طالت غارات أخرى 3 سيارات في مواقع متفرقة جنوباً.


وكانت إسرائيل شنت أمس أيضاً سلسلة غارات مكثفة على عشرات البلدات في الجنوب، كما قصفت مناطق في البقاع شرقي البلاد.