The security authorities in Damascus have released the Syrian artist Ma'an Abdul Haq, known for his role as "Sateef" in the series Bab Al-Hara, after detaining him for two days.

Discussion and Altercation

Media sources reported that informed sources in the Syrian Ministry of Interior stated that Ma'an Abdul Haq's detention was due to an altercation that occurred between him and another individual following a heated discussion in a public place, and he was released after completing the legal procedures related to the individual dispute.

The sources denied that the detention had any political background, clarifying that the case was treated by the relevant authorities as an individual incident.

Sateef from Bab Al-Hara

Activists on social media pointed out that the altercation began after someone called the artist by his famous character's name "Sateef" from the series "Bab Al-Hara" in a way that annoyed him, leading to a verbal exchange between them that later escalated into a physical fight before a security patrol intervened and took the fighters away.

No detailed official statement has been issued by the Ministry of Interior explaining the circumstances of the incident, with sources merely confirming that the action taken was legal in dealing with issues that arise in public places.

Ma'an Abdul Haq

Ma'an Abdul Haq was born in Damascus on July 1, 1978, and graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in 2001. He began his artistic career in 1999 in the series "A Hero from This Time."

He gained widespread fame for his role as "Sateef the Blind" in the first and second parts of the series "Bab Al-Hara," where he portrayed the character of a blind man who works as a spy for the French occupation, and he won the Best Actor award for his role in "Bab Al-Hara" at the Cairo International Radio and Television Festival in 2007.