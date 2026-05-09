أطلقت الجهات الأمنية في دمشق سراح الفنان السوري معن عبدالحق، الشهير بشخصية «صطيف» في مسلسل باب الحارة، وذلك بعد توقيفه لمدة يومين.

نقاش ومشاجرة

ونقلت وسائل إعلامية عن مصادر مطلعة في وزارة الداخلية السورية أن توقيف معن عبدالحق تم على خلفية مشاجرة وقعت بينه وبين أحد الأشخاص بعد نقاش حاد في مكان عام، وجرى إخلاء سبيله بعد استكمال الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بالإشكال الفردي.

ونفت المصادر أن يكون للتوقيف أيّ صلة بخلفيات سياسية، موضحة أن القضية تعاملت معها الجهات المختصة كحادثة فردية.

صطيف باب الحارة

وأشار ناشطون على مواقع التواصل إلى أن المشاجرة بدأت بعد أن نادى أحد الأشخاص الفنان بلقب شخصيته الشهيرة «صطيف» من مسلسل «باب الحارة» بطريقة أزعجته، ما أدى إلى تلاسن بينهما تطوّر لاحقاً إلى اشتباك بالأيدي قبل تدخل دورية أمنية واقتياد المتشاجرين.

ولم يصدر بيان رسمي مفصل من وزارة الداخلية يشرح ملابسات الحادثة، واكتفت المصادر بالتأكيد أن الإجراء المتخذ كان قانونياً ضمن التعامل مع الإشكالات التي تقع في الأماكن العامة.

معن عبد الحق

وُلد معن عبد الحق في دمشق 1 يوليو عام 1978، وتخرج في المعهد العالي للفنون المسرحية في 2001. بدأ مسيرته الفنية في 1999 في مسلسل «بطل من هذا الزمان».

واشتهر على نطاق واسع بدور «صطيف الأعمى» في الجزءين الأول والثاني من مسلسل «باب الحارة»، إذ جسّد شخصية رجل كفيف يعمل جاسوساً لصالح الاحتلال الفرنسي، وحصل على جائزة أفضل ممثل عن دوره في «باب الحارة» في مهرجان القاهرة الدولي للإذاعة والتلفزيون 2007.