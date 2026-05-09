اشتعل فتيل الأزمة بين سليم وساندي بعدما انتقد الأول الأغنية الجديدة معتبراً أن أعمالها القديمة كانت أفضل بكثير مقارنة بالأغنية التي طُرحت مساء أمس. وبعد ساعات من انتقاده، دخلت ساندي على الخط التي دافعت عن شيرين والملحن عزيز الشافعي، ليتحول النقاش إلى مشادة حادة وتبادل للاتهامات والإهانات عبر التعليقات.
فارق واضح
ونشر سليم تعليقًا عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» بشأن أغنية «تباعًا تباعًا»، مشيراً إلى محاولته الاستمتاع بها واستعادة إحساس أغاني شيرين القديمة، مثل «آه يا ليل»، و«صبري قليل»، و«الوتر الحساس»، إلا أنه شعر بوجود فارق واضح في الكلمات والألحان والتوزيع.
وأضاف: «أتمنى تقديم أعمال أفضل في الفترة المقبلة»، مشيدًا في الوقت نفسه بحماس شيرين وعودتها للنشاط الفني.
رد ساندي
لم يمر تعليق أيمن سليم مرور الكرام، بعدما ردت عليه المطربة ساندي في التعليقات، مؤكدة أن أعمال عزيز الشافعي أرقى من ذوق المستمع العادي، وأن فهمها يحتاج إلى «شخص مثقف»، على حد تعبيرها، معتبرة أن شيرين اختارت هذا اللون لامتلاكها رصيدًا فنيًا كبيرًا، ووصفت الأغنية بأنها «للتاريخ».
تصعيد حاد
ورد أيمن سليم على تعليق ساندي بأسلوب أكثر حدة، متهمًا إياها بمحاولة «التطبيل» لعزيز الشافعي رغم أنه لم يذكر اسمه، مؤكدًا أن الفنان الحقيقي يجب أن يصل للجمهور بسهولة دون تعقيد.
كما سخر من مسيرتها الفنية قائلًا إن الجمهور لا يتذكر منها سوى أغنية أو اثنتين، مؤكدًا ضرورة عدم التعامل بتعالٍ على ذوق الجمهور.
هجوم شخصي
من جانبها، ردت ساندي برسالة مطولة أعربت خلالها عن استيائها من الهجوم الشخصي، مؤكدة أنها كانت تدافع عن فنانين تحترمهم، وأن من حقها إبداء رأيها دون إساءة أو تقليل من الآخرين.
وأضافت: «الفشل الحقيقي هو هدم الآخرين للظهور فوق أنقاضهم»، مطالبة أيمن سليم بالتركيز على أعماله بدل مهاجمة الفنانين، مشددة على أهمية احترام رموز الفن.
شيرين عبدالوهاب.
تباعًا تباعًا
وفي السياق، حققت أغنية «تباعًا تباعًا» للفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة خلال أقل من 24 ساعة من طرحها، إذ سجلت نحو 408,710 مشاهدات، وسط تفاعل واسع من الجمهور.
The crisis ignited between Salim and Sandy after the former criticized the new song, considering that her previous works were much better compared to the song released last night. Hours after his criticism, Sandy entered the fray, defending Sherine and the composer Aziz El Shafie, turning the discussion into a heated argument with accusations and insults exchanged in the comments.
Clear Difference
Salim posted a comment on his "Facebook" account regarding the song "Taba'an Taba'an", indicating his attempt to enjoy it and regain the feeling of Sherine's old songs, such as "Ah Ya Leil", "Sabri Qaleel", and "El Watar El Hassas", but he felt a clear difference in the lyrics, melodies, and arrangement.
He added: "I hope to present better works in the upcoming period," while praising Sherine's enthusiasm and her return to artistic activity.
Sandy's Response
Ayman Salim's comment did not go unnoticed, as the singer Sandy responded to him in the comments, asserting that Aziz El Shafie's works are more refined than the taste of the average listener, and that understanding them requires "a cultured person," as she put it, considering that Sherine chose this style due to her vast artistic repertoire, describing the song as "historic."
Sharp Escalation
Ayman Salim replied to Sandy's comment in a more severe manner, accusing her of trying to "praise" Aziz El Shafie even though he did not mention his name, asserting that a true artist should reach the audience easily without complication.
He also mocked her artistic career, saying that the audience only remembers one or two of her songs, emphasizing the necessity of not looking down on the audience's taste.
Personal Attack
For her part, Sandy responded with a lengthy message expressing her dissatisfaction with the personal attack, confirming that she was defending artists she respects, and that she has the right to express her opinion without offending or belittling others.
She added: "The real failure is when others destroy to appear above their ruins," calling on Ayman Salim to focus on his works instead of attacking artists, stressing the importance of respecting the icons of art.
شيرين عبدالوهاب.
Taba'an Taba'an
In this context, Sherine Abdel Wahab's song "Taba'an Taba'an" achieved high viewing rates within less than 24 hours of its release, recording about 408,710 views, amidst widespread interaction from the audience.