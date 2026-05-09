The new song "Taba'an Taba'an" released by the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab has sparked a dispute between the writer Ayman Salim and the artist Sandy.

Beginning of the Dispute

The crisis ignited between Salim and Sandy after the former criticized the new song, considering that her previous works were much better compared to the song released last night. Hours after his criticism, Sandy entered the fray, defending Sherine and the composer Aziz El Shafie, turning the discussion into a heated argument with accusations and insults exchanged in the comments.

Clear Difference

Salim posted a comment on his "Facebook" account regarding the song "Taba'an Taba'an", indicating his attempt to enjoy it and regain the feeling of Sherine's old songs, such as "Ah Ya Leil", "Sabri Qaleel", and "El Watar El Hassas", but he felt a clear difference in the lyrics, melodies, and arrangement.

He added: "I hope to present better works in the upcoming period," while praising Sherine's enthusiasm and her return to artistic activity.

Sandy's Response

Ayman Salim's comment did not go unnoticed, as the singer Sandy responded to him in the comments, asserting that Aziz El Shafie's works are more refined than the taste of the average listener, and that understanding them requires "a cultured person," as she put it, considering that Sherine chose this style due to her vast artistic repertoire, describing the song as "historic."

Sharp Escalation

Ayman Salim replied to Sandy's comment in a more severe manner, accusing her of trying to "praise" Aziz El Shafie even though he did not mention his name, asserting that a true artist should reach the audience easily without complication.

He also mocked her artistic career, saying that the audience only remembers one or two of her songs, emphasizing the necessity of not looking down on the audience's taste.

Personal Attack

For her part, Sandy responded with a lengthy message expressing her dissatisfaction with the personal attack, confirming that she was defending artists she respects, and that she has the right to express her opinion without offending or belittling others.

She added: "The real failure is when others destroy to appear above their ruins," calling on Ayman Salim to focus on his works instead of attacking artists, stressing the importance of respecting the icons of art.

شيرين عبدالوهاب.

Taba'an Taba'an

In this context, Sherine Abdel Wahab's song "Taba'an Taba'an" achieved high viewing rates within less than 24 hours of its release, recording about 408,710 views, amidst widespread interaction from the audience.