فجرت الأغنية الجديدة «تباعًا تباعًا» التي طرحتها الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب خلافًا بين المؤلف أيمن سليم والفنانة ساندي.

بداية الخلاف

اشتعل فتيل الأزمة بين سليم وساندي بعدما انتقد الأول الأغنية الجديدة معتبراً أن أعمالها القديمة كانت أفضل بكثير مقارنة بالأغنية التي طُرحت مساء أمس. وبعد ساعات من انتقاده، دخلت ساندي على الخط التي دافعت عن شيرين والملحن عزيز الشافعي، ليتحول النقاش إلى مشادة حادة وتبادل للاتهامات والإهانات عبر التعليقات.

فارق واضح

ونشر سليم تعليقًا عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» بشأن أغنية «تباعًا تباعًا»، مشيراً إلى محاولته الاستمتاع بها واستعادة إحساس أغاني شيرين القديمة، مثل «آه يا ليل»، و«صبري قليل»، و«الوتر الحساس»، إلا أنه شعر بوجود فارق واضح في الكلمات والألحان والتوزيع.

وأضاف: «أتمنى تقديم أعمال أفضل في الفترة المقبلة»، مشيدًا في الوقت نفسه بحماس شيرين وعودتها للنشاط الفني.

رد ساندي

لم يمر تعليق أيمن سليم مرور الكرام، بعدما ردت عليه المطربة ساندي في التعليقات، مؤكدة أن أعمال عزيز الشافعي أرقى من ذوق المستمع العادي، وأن فهمها يحتاج إلى «شخص مثقف»، على حد تعبيرها، معتبرة أن شيرين اختارت هذا اللون لامتلاكها رصيدًا فنيًا كبيرًا، ووصفت الأغنية بأنها «للتاريخ».

تصعيد حاد

ورد أيمن سليم على تعليق ساندي بأسلوب أكثر حدة، متهمًا إياها بمحاولة «التطبيل» لعزيز الشافعي رغم أنه لم يذكر اسمه، مؤكدًا أن الفنان الحقيقي يجب أن يصل للجمهور بسهولة دون تعقيد.

كما سخر من مسيرتها الفنية قائلًا إن الجمهور لا يتذكر منها سوى أغنية أو اثنتين، مؤكدًا ضرورة عدم التعامل بتعالٍ على ذوق الجمهور.

هجوم شخصي

من جانبها، ردت ساندي برسالة مطولة أعربت خلالها عن استيائها من الهجوم الشخصي، مؤكدة أنها كانت تدافع عن فنانين تحترمهم، وأن من حقها إبداء رأيها دون إساءة أو تقليل من الآخرين.

وأضافت: «الفشل الحقيقي هو هدم الآخرين للظهور فوق أنقاضهم»، مطالبة أيمن سليم بالتركيز على أعماله بدل مهاجمة الفنانين، مشددة على أهمية احترام رموز الفن.

شيرين عبدالوهاب.

شيرين عبدالوهاب.

تباعًا تباعًا

وفي السياق، حققت أغنية «تباعًا تباعًا» للفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة خلال أقل من 24 ساعة من طرحها، إذ سجلت نحو 408,710 مشاهدات، وسط تفاعل واسع من الجمهور.