تصدر اسم الفنان السوري تيم حسن وزوجته الإعلامية المصرية وفاء الكيلاني منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومحركات البحث، بعد تداول أنباء تشير إلى انفصالهما عقب سنوات من الزواج.
علاقة مستقرة
ورغم الانتشار الواسع للأخبار خلال الساعات الماضية، لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي من الثنائي، فيما أكدت مصادر مقربة من الزوجين استقرار العلاقة بينهما، وأن ما يتم تداوله لا يعدو كونه شائعات متكررة اعتاد النجمان على مواجهتها منذ ارتباطهما في 2017.
بعيداً عن الأضواء
ويحرص تيم حسن ووفاء الكيلاني على إبقاء تفاصيل حياتهما الخاصة بعيداً عن الأضواء، مع ظهور مدروس ومحدود في المناسبات العامة، الأمر الذي جعل علاقتهما محط اهتمام دائم من الجمهور ووسائل الإعلام.
وتحدثت وفاء الكيلاني في أكثر من مناسبة عن طبيعة العلاقة التي تجمعها بزوجها، مؤكدة أن التفاهم والدعم المتبادل يشكلان أساس حياتهما، فيما أرجعت غياب تيم حسن عن بعض الفعاليات إلى ارتباطاته الفنية المكثفة وتصوير أعماله الدرامية.
The name of Syrian artist Taim Hassan and his wife, Egyptian media personality Wafaa Kilani, has dominated social media platforms and search engines after news circulated about their separation following years of marriage.
Stable Relationship
Despite the widespread dissemination of news in recent hours, no official comment has been made by the couple, while sources close to them confirmed the stability of their relationship, stating that what is being circulated is nothing more than recurring rumors that the stars have become accustomed to facing since their engagement in 2017.
Away from the Spotlight
Taim Hassan and Wafaa Kilani are keen to keep the details of their private lives away from the spotlight, with a carefully managed and limited appearance at public events, which has made their relationship a constant focus of interest for the audience and media.
Wafaa Kilani has spoken on several occasions about the nature of her relationship with her husband, confirming that mutual understanding and support form the foundation of their life together, while attributing Taim Hassan's absence from some events to his intense artistic commitments and filming of his dramatic works.