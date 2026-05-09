The name of Syrian artist Taim Hassan and his wife, Egyptian media personality Wafaa Kilani, has dominated social media platforms and search engines after news circulated about their separation following years of marriage.

Stable Relationship

Despite the widespread dissemination of news in recent hours, no official comment has been made by the couple, while sources close to them confirmed the stability of their relationship, stating that what is being circulated is nothing more than recurring rumors that the stars have become accustomed to facing since their engagement in 2017.

Away from the Spotlight

Taim Hassan and Wafaa Kilani are keen to keep the details of their private lives away from the spotlight, with a carefully managed and limited appearance at public events, which has made their relationship a constant focus of interest for the audience and media.

Wafaa Kilani has spoken on several occasions about the nature of her relationship with her husband, confirming that mutual understanding and support form the foundation of their life together, while attributing Taim Hassan's absence from some events to his intense artistic commitments and filming of his dramatic works.