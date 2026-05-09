تصدر اسم الفنان السوري تيم حسن وزوجته الإعلامية المصرية وفاء الكيلاني منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومحركات البحث، بعد تداول أنباء تشير إلى انفصالهما عقب سنوات من الزواج.

علاقة مستقرة

ورغم الانتشار الواسع للأخبار خلال الساعات الماضية، لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي من الثنائي، فيما أكدت مصادر مقربة من الزوجين استقرار العلاقة بينهما، وأن ما يتم تداوله لا يعدو كونه شائعات متكررة اعتاد النجمان على مواجهتها منذ ارتباطهما في 2017.

بعيداً عن الأضواء

ويحرص تيم حسن ووفاء الكيلاني على إبقاء تفاصيل حياتهما الخاصة بعيداً عن الأضواء، مع ظهور مدروس ومحدود في المناسبات العامة، الأمر الذي جعل علاقتهما محط اهتمام دائم من الجمهور ووسائل الإعلام.

وتحدثت وفاء الكيلاني في أكثر من مناسبة عن طبيعة العلاقة التي تجمعها بزوجها، مؤكدة أن التفاهم والدعم المتبادل يشكلان أساس حياتهما، فيما أرجعت غياب تيم حسن عن بعض الفعاليات إلى ارتباطاته الفنية المكثفة وتصوير أعماله الدرامية.