في ابتكار قد ينهي للأبد كابوس «التلوث البلاستيكي» ويفتح آفاقاً غير مسبوقة للطاقة النظيفة، نجح فريق علمي في تطوير مفاعل ثوري يعمل بالطاقة الشمسية، قادر على تحويل أكثر النفايات سمية وإزعاجاً إلى ما يشبه «الذهب السائل»: هيدروجين أخضر ومواد كيميائية عالية القيمة.

ضرب عصفورين بحجر واحد

المشكلة العالمية تكمن في إنتاج 400 مليون طن من البلاستيك سنوياً، لا يُعاد تدوير سوى 10% منها. ولهذا جاءت الفكرة العبقرية: بدلاً من محاولة التخلص من البلاستيك بطرق تقليدية مكلفة، لماذا لا يتم تحويله إلى وقود؟ المفاعل الجديد يجمع بين «أشعة الشمس» و«نفايات البلاستيك» لإنتاج الهيدروجين، وهو الوقود الذي يراه العالم خليفةً للنفط.

ولم يتوقف الابتكار عند البلاستيك فحسب، بل حقق العلماء قفزة في «الاقتصاد الدائري» باستخدام حمض الكبريتيك المستخرج من بطاريات السيارات المهملة. فبدلاً من استخدام مواد كيميائية باهظة الثمن، استغل الباحثون «سموم البطاريات» لتفكيك مسحوق البلاستيك وتحويله إلى طاقة، ما يمنح حياة ثانية لأخطر أنواع النفايات.

نتائج مذهلة تتجاوز التوقعات

الدراسة التي نُشرت في مجلة Joule المرموقة أكدت أن هذه العملية لا تنتج الهيدروجين فحسب، بل تولد أيضاً حمض الأسيتيك (المستخدم في الصناعات الكيميائية) ومركبات تدخل في صناعة الأدوية. والمفاجأة الكبرى كانت في خفض البصمة الكربونية للعملية بنسبة 50% مقارنة بأي طريقة تقليدية أخرى.

ويؤكد الباحثون أن الخطوة القادمة هي تطوير مفاعلات ضخمة للإنتاج المستمر، لنقل هذه التقنية من أروقة الجامعات إلى المصانع العالمية. وقد يحول هذا الابتكار «مكبات القمامة» في المستقبل القريب إلى «مناجم طاقة»، ويجعل من عبوة المياه البلاستيكية الفارغة مادة خاماً لإنتاج وقود الطائرات والسيارات.