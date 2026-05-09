أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن دعم السعودية الكامل للإجراءات التي اتخذتها البحرين في مواجهة ما رُصد من نشاطات تمس الأمن الوطني، وتستهدف زعزعة أمنها واستقرارها.

وأشادت المملكة بكفاءة الأجهزة الأمنية البحرينية، ويقظتها في كشف وملاحقة الأنشطة التي تُمثّل تهديداً للأمن الوطني البحريني.