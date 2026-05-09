أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن دعم السعودية الكامل للإجراءات التي اتخذتها البحرين في مواجهة ما رُصد من نشاطات تمس الأمن الوطني، وتستهدف زعزعة أمنها واستقرارها.
وأشادت المملكة بكفاءة الأجهزة الأمنية البحرينية، ويقظتها في كشف وملاحقة الأنشطة التي تُمثّل تهديداً للأمن الوطني البحريني.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's full support for the measures taken by Bahrain in response to the activities that threaten national security and aim to undermine its safety and stability.
The Kingdom praised the efficiency of the Bahraini security agencies and their vigilance in detecting and pursuing activities that represent a threat to Bahraini national security.