The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, praised the significant efforts made by the security agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and their ability to monitor activities that threaten its security and stability.

He explained that this security achievement reflects the high and continuous monitoring by the security agencies in Bahrain, to protect and preserve its resources and maintain the safety of its people.

He affirmed the full support of the member states for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to maintain its security and stability, safeguard its sovereignty, and confront anyone who dares to threaten its security or the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

He indicated that the Gulf Cooperation Council states will remain united in the face of terrorism, continuing to enhance the collective security system and solidifying security and stability in their countries.