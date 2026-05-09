أشاد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي بالجهود الكبيرة التي قامت بها الأجهزة الأمنية في مملكة البحرين، وتمكنها من رصد نشاطات تمس أمنها واستقرارها.
وأوضح أن هذا الإنجاز الأمني يعكس المتابعة العالية والمستمرة لدى الأجهزة الأمنية في البحرين، لحماية وصون مقدراتها والحفاظ على أمن شعبها.
وأكد دعم دول المجلس الكامل لكل ما تتخذه مملكة البحرين من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها، وصون سيادتها، والتصدي لكل من تسول له نفسه المساس بأمنها أو تهديد سلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
وبيّن أن دول مجلس التعاون ستظل صفًا واحدًا في مواجهة الإرهاب، ماضيةً في تعزيز منظومة الأمن الجماعي، وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في دولها.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, praised the significant efforts made by the security agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and their ability to monitor activities that threaten its security and stability.
He explained that this security achievement reflects the high and continuous monitoring by the security agencies in Bahrain, to protect and preserve its resources and maintain the safety of its people.
He affirmed the full support of the member states for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to maintain its security and stability, safeguard its sovereignty, and confront anyone who dares to threaten its security or the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.
He indicated that the Gulf Cooperation Council states will remain united in the face of terrorism, continuing to enhance the collective security system and solidifying security and stability in their countries.