أشاد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي بالجهود الكبيرة التي قامت بها الأجهزة الأمنية في مملكة البحرين، وتمكنها من رصد نشاطات تمس أمنها واستقرارها.

وأوضح أن هذا الإنجاز الأمني يعكس المتابعة العالية والمستمرة لدى الأجهزة الأمنية في البحرين، لحماية وصون مقدراتها والحفاظ على أمن شعبها.

وأكد دعم دول المجلس الكامل لكل ما تتخذه مملكة البحرين من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها، وصون سيادتها، والتصدي لكل من تسول له نفسه المساس بأمنها أو تهديد سلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.

وبيّن أن دول مجلس التعاون ستظل صفًا واحدًا في مواجهة الإرهاب، ماضيةً في تعزيز منظومة الأمن الجماعي، وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في دولها.