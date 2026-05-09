تشارك كوادر وطنية في مبادرة «طريق مكة» التي جرى تنفيذها في جمهورية السنغال لأول مرة بعد انطلاق المبادرة في 2017 في العديد من الدول.

وأكد مشرف فريق مبادرة «طريق مكة» في السنغال العقيد عادل الرشيدي أن المبادرة هي إحدى مبادرات وزارة الداخلية وضمن برنامج ضيوف الرحمن، وبرامج رؤية المملكة 2030، حيث تضم هذا العام (10) دول، ولأول مرة في جمهورية السنغال.

وأوضح أن المبادرة تهدف إلى تسهيل وإنهاء إجراءات ضيوف الرحمن من مطارات بلدانهم وتفادي انتظارهم في صالات الحج بمنافذ الوصول، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمة المقدمة، مشيرًا إلى أنه عند وصولهم يتم استقبالهم في حافلات مخصصة تنقلهم مباشرة إلى مقر إقامتهم في مكة المكرمة أو المدينة المنورة بكل يسر وسهولة.

من جانبه أعرب وكيل رقيب عبدالله رغيلان الحازمي من المديرية العامة للجوازات عن فخره واعتزازه بالعمل في مبادرة «طريق مكة» بجمهورية السنغال، مبديًا سعادته بانضمامه ومشاركة زملائه في هذا العمل لتسهيل أعمال حجاج بيت الله الحرام.

يُذكر أن وزارة الداخلية تنفذ المبادرة في عامها الثامن بالتعاون مع وزارات الخارجية، والصحة، والحج والعمرة، والإعلام، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، والهيئة العامة للأوقاف، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتكامل مع الشريك الرقمي (مجموعة stc)، وشهدت المبادرة منذ إطلاقها عام (1438 هـ/ 2017 م) خدمة (1,254,994) حاجًا.