National personnel are participating in the "Makkah Route" initiative, which has been implemented in the Republic of Senegal for the first time after the initiative was launched in 2017 in several countries.

Colonel Adel Al-Rashidi, supervisor of the "Makkah Route" initiative team in Senegal, confirmed that the initiative is one of the Ministry of Interior's initiatives and part of the Guests of Rahman program, as well as the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs, which this year includes (10) countries, for the first time in the Republic of Senegal.

He explained that the initiative aims to facilitate and complete the procedures for the Guests of Rahman from their home countries' airports, avoiding their waiting in the Hajj halls at the points of entry, and enhancing the level of service provided. He pointed out that upon their arrival, they are welcomed in dedicated buses that transport them directly to their accommodation in Makkah or Madinah with ease and convenience.

For his part, Corporal Abdullah Raghilan Al-Hazmi from the General Directorate of Passports expressed his pride and honor in working on the "Makkah Route" initiative in the Republic of Senegal, expressing his happiness in joining and collaborating with his colleagues in this effort to facilitate the work of the pilgrims to the Sacred House of Allah.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Rahman Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group). Since its launch in the year (1438 AH/2017 AD), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.