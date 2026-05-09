بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس وزراء المجر بيتر ماجيار، بمناسبة انتخابه رئيساً للوزراء في المجر، وتشكيل الحكومة المجرية الجديدة، ونيلها ثقة الجمعية الوطنية وأدائها اليمين الدستورية.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني والتمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولته، ولشعب المجر الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.