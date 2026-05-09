The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Peter Márki-Zay, on the occasion of his election as Prime Minister of Hungary, the formation of the new Hungarian government, and gaining the confidence of the National Assembly and taking the constitutional oath.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him, and for the friendly people of Hungary, further progress and advancement.