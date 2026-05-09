The Council of the Arab League at the level of permanent representatives will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow (Sunday), at the request of the Republic of Sudan and with the support of the member states, to discuss the recent developments related to the attacks that targeted Sudan, including the attacks on Khartoum International Airport and various locations in Khartoum.

The permanent mission of Sudan to the Arab League circulated an official memorandum to the member states regarding the convening of an emergency session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives; in preparation for setting a date for the meeting.

The emergency meeting comes amid a noticeable military escalation in the Sudanese capital, where Khartoum International Airport and other military and civilian sites were attacked by drones last week. These were the first such attacks in months, following a period of relative calm after the Sudanese army regained control over most of the capital in March 2025.

The Sudanese government and its armed forces accused both the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia of direct involvement in the attacks, claiming to possess documented evidence indicating that the drones were launched from Bahir Dar Airport in Ethiopia, some of which have Emirati origins. Khartoum summoned its ambassador to Addis Ababa in protest against this.

The armed conflict between the Sudanese army led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has been ongoing since April 2023, resulting in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world: tens of thousands of deaths, more than 13 million displaced persons and refugees, and widespread famine in large areas.

Khartoum International Airport is considered a symbol of the conflict, as it was the scene of violent battles at the beginning of the war, and it partially resumed operations recently before being targeted again, raising concerns about a return to full-scale escalation and its negative impact on humanitarian aid.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the attacks, considering them a "serious escalation that threatens regional peace and security," and affirmed the League's full support for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, also condemned the attacks, while the UAE denied the accusations, describing them as "misleading propaganda."