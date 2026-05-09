يعقد مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى المندوبين الدائمين اجتماعاً طارئاً غداً (الأحد)، بناء على طلب دولة السودان وتأييد الدول الأعضاء، لبحث التطورات الأخيرة المرتبطة بالهجمات التي تعرضت لها السودان، والهجمات التي استهدفت مطار الخرطوم الدولي وأماكن متفرقة في الخرطوم.

وكانت المندوبية الدائمة للسودان لدى الجامعة العربية عمّمت مذكرة رسمية على الدول الأعضاء بشأن عقد دورة طارئة لمجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى المندوبين الدائمين؛ تمهيداً لتحديد موعد عقد الاجتماع.

يأتي الاجتماع الطارئ في ظل تصعيد عسكري ملحوظ في العاصمة السودانية، حيث تعرض مطار الخرطوم الدولي ومواقع عسكرية ومدنية أخرى لهجمات بطائرات مسيرة الأسبوع الماضي، وكانت هذه الهجمات الأولى من نوعها منذ أشهر، بعد فترة من الهدوء النسبي عقب استعادة الجيش السوداني سيطرته على معظم العاصمة في مارس 2025.

واتهمت الحكومة السودانية وقواتها المسلحة كلاً من الإمارات العربية المتحدة وإثيوبيا بالتورط المباشر في الهجمات، مدعية امتلاك أدلة موثقة تشير إلى إطلاق الطائرات المسيرة من مطار بحر دار الإثيوبي، وبعضها يعود إلى أصول إماراتية، وقد استدعت الخرطوم سفيرها لدى أديس أبابا احتجاجاً على ذلك.

ويستمر الصراع المسلح بين الجيش السوداني بقيادة الفريق عبد الفتاح البرهان وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو منذ أبريل 2023، ما أدى إلى واحدة من أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم: عشرات الآلاف من القتلى، وأكثر من 13 مليون نازح ولاجئ، وانتشار المجاعة في مناطق واسعة.

ويُعد مطار الخرطوم الدولي رمزاً للصراع، إذ كان مسرحاً لمعارك عنيفة في بداية الحرب، وعاد جزئياً للعمل أخيراً قبل أن يتعرض للاستهداف مجدداً، حيث تثير الهجمات مخاوف من عودة التصعيد الشامل وتأثيرها السلبي على المساعدات الإنسانية.

وأدان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط الهجمات بشدة، معتبراً إياها «تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين»، وأكد وقوف الجامعة الكامل مع سيادة السودان ووحدة أراضيه.

كما أدانت دول عربية عدة في مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية ومصر وقطر الهجمات، فيما نفت الإمارات الاتهامات ووصفتها بـ«الدعاية المضللة».