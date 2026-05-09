بعد خسارة حزبه المدوية في الانتخابات المحلية، ​عيّن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (السبت)، رئيس الوزراء السابق جوردون براون ⁠مبعوثاً خاصاً له لشؤون ‌التمويل العالمي، مستعيناً برجل ينسب إليه الفضل ​في إنقاذ البنوك خلال الأزمة ⁠المالية العالمية.


أسوأ خسارة منذ 30 عاماً


وقال ستارمر في منشور على منصة «إكس»: يسرّني تعيين جوردون براون، مبعوثاً خاصاً لشؤون التمويل والتعاون العالمي، بصفته أطول من شغل منصب وزير الخزانة في بريطانيا، يتمتع جوردون بالمكانة والخبرة اللتين تؤهلانه للعمل مع حلفائنا الدوليين من أجل بناء بريطانيا أقوى وتعزيز أمن بلادنا وقدرتها على الصمود.


ويواجه ⁠ستارمر موقفاً صعباً بعد أن مني حزب العمال بأسوأ خسائر لحزب حاكم في انتخابات ​محلية منذ عام 1995، ما دفع عدداً متزايداً من نواب الحزب إلى مطالبته بالاستقالة.


مساعٍ لإعادة ترتيب القيادة


وفي مسعى ⁠لإعادة ترتيب قيادته واستعادة دعم ​الحزب، ​قال مكتب ستارمر إن براون أحد كبار قادة حزب العمال، ‌سينضم إلى فريقه لتقديم المشورة بشأن ​كيفية تعزيز الأمن والمتانة في ⁠بريطانيا من خلال السياسات المالية ​العالمية.


وتعهد ستارمر، أمس الجمعة، ‌بالبقاء في منصبه زعيماً للحزب مع بدء ظهور حجم الهزيمة الانتخابية. وبلغت خسائر حزب العمال 1,406 ‌مقاعد مع انتهاء فرز الأصوات السبت، وهي أكبر من الخسارة التي تكبدها حزب المحافظين بقيادة رئيسة الوزراء ​السابقة تيريزا ماي عام 2019، والتي بلغت 1,330 مقعداً. واستقالت ماي بعدها بثلاثة أسابيع.


منصب ستارمر لا يزال مهدداً


وعل الرغم من محاولة ستارمر تجاوز التداعيات الفورية للهزيمة القاسية في الانتخابات المحلية التي جرت، الخميس، لكن منصبه لا يزال مهدداً على المدى الطويل، مع تخطيط منافسيه داخل حزب العمال للإطاحة به، لصالح عمدة مانشستر آندي بيرنام، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وأعرب معظم نواب حزب العمال والمساعدين عن اعتقادهم بأن ستارمر سيتمكن من صد أي تحدٍّ فوري لقيادته، لكن أغلبهم رأى أيضاً أنه من غير المرجح أن يقود الحزب في الانتخابات العامة المقبلة المقررة عام 2029.


وقال النائب العمالي سايمون أوفر لشبكة SkyNews، «إذا خضنا الانتخابات المقبلة بقيادته فسنُسحق». وأضاف: «ما نريده حقاً هو جدول زمني منظم ومدروس، ومنافسة حقيقية»، لافتاً إلى رغبته في رؤية بيرنام ضمن المرشحين.


ووصفت النائبة العمالية فيكي فوكسكروفت الوضع القائم بأنه «غير قابل للاستمرار».


وكشف عدد من النواب المنتمين إلى تيار «اليسار المعتدل» داخل حزب العمال أن غالبية نواب هذا التيار توحدوا خلف مقترح يقضي باستبدال بيرنام بستارمر خلال العام القادم،. وأضافوا أن الخطة تقوم على تجنب تحدٍّ مباشر وفوري لستارمر، ثم التمهيد تدريجياً لترشح بيرنام.