بعد خسارة حزبه المدوية في الانتخابات المحلية، عيّن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (السبت)، رئيس الوزراء السابق جوردون براون مبعوثاً خاصاً له لشؤون التمويل العالمي، مستعيناً برجل ينسب إليه الفضل في إنقاذ البنوك خلال الأزمة المالية العالمية.
أسوأ خسارة منذ 30 عاماً
وقال ستارمر في منشور على منصة «إكس»: يسرّني تعيين جوردون براون، مبعوثاً خاصاً لشؤون التمويل والتعاون العالمي، بصفته أطول من شغل منصب وزير الخزانة في بريطانيا، يتمتع جوردون بالمكانة والخبرة اللتين تؤهلانه للعمل مع حلفائنا الدوليين من أجل بناء بريطانيا أقوى وتعزيز أمن بلادنا وقدرتها على الصمود.
ويواجه ستارمر موقفاً صعباً بعد أن مني حزب العمال بأسوأ خسائر لحزب حاكم في انتخابات محلية منذ عام 1995، ما دفع عدداً متزايداً من نواب الحزب إلى مطالبته بالاستقالة.
مساعٍ لإعادة ترتيب القيادة
وفي مسعى لإعادة ترتيب قيادته واستعادة دعم الحزب، قال مكتب ستارمر إن براون أحد كبار قادة حزب العمال، سينضم إلى فريقه لتقديم المشورة بشأن كيفية تعزيز الأمن والمتانة في بريطانيا من خلال السياسات المالية العالمية.
وتعهد ستارمر، أمس الجمعة، بالبقاء في منصبه زعيماً للحزب مع بدء ظهور حجم الهزيمة الانتخابية. وبلغت خسائر حزب العمال 1,406 مقاعد مع انتهاء فرز الأصوات السبت، وهي أكبر من الخسارة التي تكبدها حزب المحافظين بقيادة رئيسة الوزراء السابقة تيريزا ماي عام 2019، والتي بلغت 1,330 مقعداً. واستقالت ماي بعدها بثلاثة أسابيع.
منصب ستارمر لا يزال مهدداً
وعل الرغم من محاولة ستارمر تجاوز التداعيات الفورية للهزيمة القاسية في الانتخابات المحلية التي جرت، الخميس، لكن منصبه لا يزال مهدداً على المدى الطويل، مع تخطيط منافسيه داخل حزب العمال للإطاحة به، لصالح عمدة مانشستر آندي بيرنام، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
وأعرب معظم نواب حزب العمال والمساعدين عن اعتقادهم بأن ستارمر سيتمكن من صد أي تحدٍّ فوري لقيادته، لكن أغلبهم رأى أيضاً أنه من غير المرجح أن يقود الحزب في الانتخابات العامة المقبلة المقررة عام 2029.
وقال النائب العمالي سايمون أوفر لشبكة SkyNews، «إذا خضنا الانتخابات المقبلة بقيادته فسنُسحق». وأضاف: «ما نريده حقاً هو جدول زمني منظم ومدروس، ومنافسة حقيقية»، لافتاً إلى رغبته في رؤية بيرنام ضمن المرشحين.
ووصفت النائبة العمالية فيكي فوكسكروفت الوضع القائم بأنه «غير قابل للاستمرار».
وكشف عدد من النواب المنتمين إلى تيار «اليسار المعتدل» داخل حزب العمال أن غالبية نواب هذا التيار توحدوا خلف مقترح يقضي باستبدال بيرنام بستارمر خلال العام القادم،. وأضافوا أن الخطة تقوم على تجنب تحدٍّ مباشر وفوري لستارمر، ثم التمهيد تدريجياً لترشح بيرنام.
After his party's resounding defeat in the local elections, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed former Prime Minister Gordon Brown today (Saturday) as his special envoy for global finance, relying on a man credited with saving banks during the global financial crisis.
Worst Loss in 30 Years
Starmer said in a post on the platform "X": I am pleased to appoint Gordon Brown as special envoy for global finance and cooperation. As the longest-serving Chancellor of the Exchequer in Britain, Gordon has the stature and experience to work with our international allies to build a stronger Britain and enhance our country's security and resilience.
Starmer faces a difficult situation after the Labour Party suffered the worst losses for a governing party in local elections since 1995, prompting an increasing number of party MPs to call for his resignation.
Efforts to Restructure Leadership
In an effort to restructure his leadership and regain party support, Starmer's office stated that Brown, one of the senior leaders of the Labour Party, will join his team to advise on how to enhance security and resilience in Britain through global financial policies.
Starmer pledged yesterday, Friday, to remain in his position as party leader as the scale of the electoral defeat began to emerge. The Labour Party's losses reached 1,406 seats by the end of the vote counting on Saturday, which is greater than the loss suffered by the Conservative Party led by former Prime Minister Theresa May in 2019, which was 1,330 seats. May resigned three weeks later.
Starmer's Position Still Threatened
Despite Starmer's attempts to navigate the immediate fallout from the harsh defeat in the local elections held on Thursday, his position remains threatened in the long term, with his rivals within the Labour Party planning to oust him in favor of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, according to Bloomberg.
Most Labour MPs and aides expressed belief that Starmer would be able to fend off any immediate challenge to his leadership, but most also felt it unlikely that he would lead the party into the next general election scheduled for 2029.
Labour MP Simon O'Farrell told SkyNews, "If we go into the next election under his leadership, we will be crushed." He added: "What we really want is an organized and thoughtful timeline, and a real competition," noting his desire to see Burnham among the candidates.
Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft described the current situation as "unsustainable."
A number of MPs belonging to the "moderate left" faction within the Labour Party revealed that the majority of MPs in this faction united behind a proposal to replace Burnham with Starmer within the next year. They added that the plan is to avoid a direct and immediate challenge to Starmer, then gradually pave the way for Burnham's candidacy.