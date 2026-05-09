After his party's resounding defeat in the local elections, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed former Prime Minister Gordon Brown today (Saturday) as his special envoy for global finance, relying on a man credited with saving banks during the global financial crisis.



Worst Loss in 30 Years



Starmer said in a post on the platform "X": I am pleased to appoint Gordon Brown as special envoy for global finance and cooperation. As the longest-serving Chancellor of the Exchequer in Britain, Gordon has the stature and experience to work with our international allies to build a stronger Britain and enhance our country's security and resilience.



Starmer faces a difficult situation after the Labour Party suffered the worst losses for a governing party in local elections since 1995, prompting an increasing number of party MPs to call for his resignation.



Efforts to Restructure Leadership



In an effort to restructure his leadership and regain party support, Starmer's office stated that Brown, one of the senior leaders of the Labour Party, will join his team to advise on how to enhance security and resilience in Britain through global financial policies.



Starmer pledged yesterday, Friday, to remain in his position as party leader as the scale of the electoral defeat began to emerge. The Labour Party's losses reached 1,406 seats by the end of the vote counting on Saturday, which is greater than the loss suffered by the Conservative Party led by former Prime Minister Theresa May in 2019, which was 1,330 seats. May resigned three weeks later.



Starmer's Position Still Threatened



Despite Starmer's attempts to navigate the immediate fallout from the harsh defeat in the local elections held on Thursday, his position remains threatened in the long term, with his rivals within the Labour Party planning to oust him in favor of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, according to Bloomberg.



Most Labour MPs and aides expressed belief that Starmer would be able to fend off any immediate challenge to his leadership, but most also felt it unlikely that he would lead the party into the next general election scheduled for 2029.



Labour MP Simon O'Farrell told SkyNews, "If we go into the next election under his leadership, we will be crushed." He added: "What we really want is an organized and thoughtful timeline, and a real competition," noting his desire to see Burnham among the candidates.



Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft described the current situation as "unsustainable."



A number of MPs belonging to the "moderate left" faction within the Labour Party revealed that the majority of MPs in this faction united behind a proposal to replace Burnham with Starmer within the next year. They added that the plan is to avoid a direct and immediate challenge to Starmer, then gradually pave the way for Burnham's candidacy.