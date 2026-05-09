استأنفت السلطات الإندونيسية اليوم (السبت) عملية البحث عن 3 أشخاص مفقودين بعد ثوران بركان جبل دوكونو في جزيرة هالماهيرا شرق إندونيسيا، حيث تتركز العملية بشكل أساسي حول فوهة البركان في منطقة قطرها يبلغ نحو 700 متر.
وأعلنت وكالة البحث والإنقاذ الوطنية نشر نحو 100 منقذ من رجال الإنقاذ، مدعومين بأفراد من الجيش والشرطة، إضافة إلى طائرتين مسيرتين (درونز) حراريتين لكشف أي إشارات حرارية تحت الرماد والحطام.
ووفقاً للسلطات الإندونيسية فإن المفقودين الثلاثة هم مواطنان سنغافوريان ومواطن إندونيسي، كانوا ضمن مجموعة مكونة من 20 متسلقاً (9 سنغافوريين و11 إندونيسياً) صعدوا الجبل رغم تحذيرات السلطات وفرض منطقة حظر تسلق بمسافة 4 كيلومترات حول الفوهة.
وكان البركان قد ثار صباح أمس (الجمعة) نحو الساعة 7:40 صباحاً، مرسلاً عموداً هائلاً من الرماد والدخان ارتفع إلى نحو كيلومترات في السماء، وأدى الثوران إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل، وإصابة آخرين، فيما تم إنقاذ وإجلاء 17 شخصاً حتى الآن.
ويُعد جبل دوكونو أحد أكثر البراكين نشاطاً في إندونيسيا، ويقع ضمن «حلقة النار» في المحيط الهادئ، حيث يشتهر بانفجاراته المتكررة التي غالباً ما تكون مصحوبة بقذف رماد وصخور، ما يجعله خطراً دائماً على المتسلقين والسكان المحليين.
ويعد ثوران الجمعة هو الأحدث في سلسلة من النشاط البركاني لهذا العام، حيث سبق أن حظرت السلطات التسلق منذ 17 أبريل بسبب ارتفاع مستوى النشاط البركاني، ورغم ذلك، تجاهل بعض المتسلقين التحذيرات وصعدوا الجبل.
وتُعد إندونيسيا من أكثر دول العالم عرضة للكوارث الطبيعية، إذ تضم أكثر من 130 بركاناً نشطاً، وغالباً ما تكون عمليات البحث والإنقاذ معقدة بسبب الطبيعة الوعرة للمناطق الجبلية والنشاط البركاني المستمر الذي يعيق حركة الفرق الأرضية.
The Indonesian authorities resumed today (Saturday) the search operation for 3 missing persons following the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera Island in eastern Indonesia, with the operation primarily focused around the volcano's crater in an area with a diameter of about 700 meters.
The National Search and Rescue Agency announced the deployment of about 100 rescuers, supported by members of the military and police, in addition to two thermal drones to detect any heat signals beneath the ash and debris.
According to Indonesian authorities, the three missing individuals are two Singaporean citizens and one Indonesian citizen, who were part of a group of 20 climbers (9 Singaporeans and 11 Indonesians) who ascended the mountain despite warnings from authorities and the imposition of a climbing exclusion zone of 4 kilometers around the crater.
The volcano erupted yesterday morning (Friday) at around 7:40 AM, sending a massive column of ash and smoke rising to several kilometers into the sky. The eruption resulted in the deaths of at least 3 people and injured others, while 17 individuals have been rescued and evacuated so far.
Mount Dukono is considered one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia and is located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific, known for its frequent eruptions that are often accompanied by the ejection of ash and rocks, making it a constant danger to climbers and local residents.
The eruption on Friday is the latest in a series of volcanic activity this year, as authorities had previously banned climbing since April 17 due to increased volcanic activity. Nevertheless, some climbers ignored the warnings and ascended the mountain.
Indonesia is one of the countries most vulnerable to natural disasters, with more than 130 active volcanoes, and search and rescue operations are often complicated by the rugged terrain of mountainous areas and ongoing volcanic activity that hinders the movement of ground teams.