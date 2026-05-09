استأنفت السلطات الإندونيسية اليوم (السبت) عملية البحث عن 3 أشخاص مفقودين بعد ثوران بركان جبل دوكونو في جزيرة هالماهيرا شرق إندونيسيا، حيث تتركز العملية بشكل أساسي حول فوهة البركان في منطقة قطرها يبلغ نحو 700 متر.

وأعلنت وكالة البحث والإنقاذ الوطنية نشر نحو 100 منقذ من رجال الإنقاذ، مدعومين بأفراد من الجيش والشرطة، إضافة إلى طائرتين مسيرتين (درونز) حراريتين لكشف أي إشارات حرارية تحت الرماد والحطام.


ووفقاً للسلطات الإندونيسية فإن المفقودين الثلاثة هم مواطنان سنغافوريان ومواطن إندونيسي، كانوا ضمن مجموعة مكونة من 20 متسلقاً (9 سنغافوريين و11 إندونيسياً) صعدوا الجبل رغم تحذيرات السلطات وفرض منطقة حظر تسلق بمسافة 4 كيلومترات حول الفوهة.

وكان البركان قد ثار صباح أمس (الجمعة) نحو الساعة 7:40 صباحاً، مرسلاً عموداً هائلاً من الرماد والدخان ارتفع إلى نحو كيلومترات في السماء، وأدى الثوران إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل، وإصابة آخرين، فيما تم إنقاذ وإجلاء 17 شخصاً حتى الآن.


ويُعد جبل دوكونو أحد أكثر البراكين نشاطاً في إندونيسيا، ويقع ضمن «حلقة النار» في المحيط الهادئ، حيث يشتهر بانفجاراته المتكررة التي غالباً ما تكون مصحوبة بقذف رماد وصخور، ما يجعله خطراً دائماً على المتسلقين والسكان المحليين.

ويعد ثوران الجمعة هو الأحدث في سلسلة من النشاط البركاني لهذا العام، حيث سبق أن حظرت السلطات التسلق منذ 17 أبريل بسبب ارتفاع مستوى النشاط البركاني، ورغم ذلك، تجاهل بعض المتسلقين التحذيرات وصعدوا الجبل.


وتُعد إندونيسيا من أكثر دول العالم عرضة للكوارث الطبيعية، إذ تضم أكثر من 130 بركاناً نشطاً، وغالباً ما تكون عمليات البحث والإنقاذ معقدة بسبب الطبيعة الوعرة للمناطق الجبلية والنشاط البركاني المستمر الذي يعيق حركة الفرق الأرضية.