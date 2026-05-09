The Indonesian authorities resumed today (Saturday) the search operation for 3 missing persons following the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera Island in eastern Indonesia, with the operation primarily focused around the volcano's crater in an area with a diameter of about 700 meters.

The National Search and Rescue Agency announced the deployment of about 100 rescuers, supported by members of the military and police, in addition to two thermal drones to detect any heat signals beneath the ash and debris.



According to Indonesian authorities, the three missing individuals are two Singaporean citizens and one Indonesian citizen, who were part of a group of 20 climbers (9 Singaporeans and 11 Indonesians) who ascended the mountain despite warnings from authorities and the imposition of a climbing exclusion zone of 4 kilometers around the crater.



The volcano erupted yesterday morning (Friday) at around 7:40 AM, sending a massive column of ash and smoke rising to several kilometers into the sky. The eruption resulted in the deaths of at least 3 people and injured others, while 17 individuals have been rescued and evacuated so far.



Mount Dukono is considered one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia and is located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific, known for its frequent eruptions that are often accompanied by the ejection of ash and rocks, making it a constant danger to climbers and local residents.



The eruption on Friday is the latest in a series of volcanic activity this year, as authorities had previously banned climbing since April 17 due to increased volcanic activity. Nevertheless, some climbers ignored the warnings and ascended the mountain.



Indonesia is one of the countries most vulnerable to natural disasters, with more than 130 active volcanoes, and search and rescue operations are often complicated by the rugged terrain of mountainous areas and ongoing volcanic activity that hinders the movement of ground teams.