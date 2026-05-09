The issue is no longer just a "mood" or a strange individual decision; we are now facing what resembles a "mass exodus" from the noise of the virtual world to the tranquility of real life. A whole generation, represented by "Generation Z" (Z) and teenagers, has begun to raise a shocking slogan: "Life is better without a screen."

“Dumb” Devices for a Smarter Life

In a dramatic shift, startups like Dumb.co have begun to make astronomical profits from selling phones that do nothing but calls, messages, and maps. The story is not about the "primitiveness" of the device, but about the promise it offers: the restoration of lost attention. Young people in their twenties are now boasting about carrying phones that stick to the "essentials," escaping the trap of infinite scrolling that devours hours of their day.

Aditi (a 17-year-old teenager) shares her story of deleting apps, saying: "I discovered that the fear of missing out (FOMO) was just an illusion." As for Chris Wells, who took on the "Month Without Internet" challenge, he emerged with a shocking result: he lost 99% of his desire to return to "Twitter" and "Instagram"; not because he hates them, but because he discovered the joy of privacy.

Has the Era of "Self-Correction" Begun?

Psychologists describe this trend as a "self-correction" for humanity. After years of digital excess that brought nothing but anxiety and polarization, people are beginning to realize that the promised happiness behind screens has not materialized. Research supports this view, as the use of app-blocking tools surged unprecedentedly in 2026, signaling the beginning of the end of "complete digital immersion."

The voice of these young people says: "We are not rejecting technology; we are redefining our relationship with it." But the question these young people are now posing to the whole world is: "Do you own the screen, or does it own you?" It seems that the answer is starting to appear in the pockets of millions who have replaced their smartphones with "simple" devices to live a "deeper" life.