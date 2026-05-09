لم يعد الأمر مجرد «مزاج» أو قرار فردي غريب، فنحن الآن أمام ما يشبه «النزوح الجماعي» من صخب العالم الافتراضي إلى هدوء الحياة الواقعية. جيل كامل، يمثله «جيل زد» (Z) والمراهقون، بدأ يرفع شعاراً صادماً: «الحياة أجمل بدون شاشة».

أجهزة «غبية» لحياة أذكى

في تحول دراماتيكي، بدأت شركات ناشئة مثل Dumb.co تحقق أرباحاً خيالية من بيع هواتف لا تفعل شيئاً سوى المكالمات والرسائل والخرائط. القصة ليست في «بدائية» الجهاز، بل في الوعد الذي يقدمه والمتثل في: استعادة الانتباه المفقود. شبان في العشرينات يتباهون الآن بحمل هواتف تكتفي بـ «الأساسيات»، هرباً من فخ التمرير اللانهائي (Infinite Scrolling) الذي يلتهم ساعات يومهم.

تحكي أديتي (مراهقة تبلغ 17 عاماً) قصتها مع حذف التطبيقات قائلة: «اكتشفت أن الخوف من تفويت شيء مهم (FOMO) كان مجرد وهم». أما كريس ويلز الذي دخل تحدي «شهر بلا إنترنت»، فقد خرج بنتيجة صادمة: لقد فقد 99% من رغبته في العودة لـ «تويتر» و«إنستغرام»؛ ليس لأنه يكرههما، بل لأنه اكتشف لذة الخصوصية.

هل بدأ عصر «التصحيح الذاتي»؟

يصف علماء النفس هذا التوجه بأنه «تصحيح ذاتي» للجنس البشري. فبعد سنوات من الإفراط الرقمي الذي لم يجلب سوى القلق والاستقطاب، بدأ الناس يدركون أن السعادة الموعودة خلف الشاشات لم تتحقق. وتدعم الأبحاث هذا الرأي، حيث تزايد استخدام أدوات حجب التطبيقات بشكل غير مسبوق عام 2026، مما ينذر ببداية نهاية «الانغماس الرقمي الكامل».

ويقول لسان حال هؤلاء الشباب: «نحن لا نرفض التكنولوجيا، بل نعيد تعريف علاقتنا بها». لكن السؤال الذي يطرحه هؤلاء الشباب اليوم على العالم بأسره: «هل تملك الشاشة أم هي التي تملكك؟»، ويبدو أن الإجابة بدأت تظهر في جيوب الملايين الذين استبدلوا هواتفهم الذكية بأجهزة «بسيطة» ليعيشوا حياة «عميقة».