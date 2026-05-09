أكدت الفنانة المصرية نبيلة عبيد محاولتها زيارة الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر خلال وجوده في فرنسا قبل أسابيع قليلة، إلا أن زوجته نهلة توفيق رفضت ذلك.
تشوفي إيه
وقالت نبيلة عبيد في تصريحات إعلامية: «كنت في رحلة قصيرة إلى العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، برفقة بعض أفراد عائلتي، وعندما علمت بقدوم الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر إلى فرنسا لبدء رحلته العلاجية، تواصلت مع زوجته نهلة توفيق وطلبت منها القدوم إلى المستشفى لزيارته».
وأضافت: «شعرت بالصدمة من رد نهلة توفيق على طلبي بالقدوم لزيارة هاني شاكر بمستشفى فوش، بعدما ردت عليّ بقولها هتيجي تشوفي إيه».
تواصل يومي
وأشارت إلى تواصلها اليومي مع زوجة شاكر نهلة توفيق للاطمئنان عليه بشكل متواصل، وطلبت منها الحصول على عنوان المستشفى، الذي كان يرقد فيه، لافتة إلى قطعها مسافة طويلة لزيارته، لكنها لم تتمكن من دخول المستشفى أو الصعود للطابق الذي كان يرقد فيه لزيارته ورؤيته والاطمئنان عليه.
ضحكة مألوفة
وأضافت: «شعرت عند الوقوف أمام باب المستشفى برفقة ابنة شقيقتي بأنني لن أستطيع رؤية هاني شاكر في حالة صحية حرجة أو بأي شكل غير الذي عهدت رؤيته عليه، خاصة بضحكته المألوفة التي اعتدتها منه في لقاءات كثيرة جمعت بيننا».
وتابعت: «عُدت من أمام باب المستشفى دون أن أتصل بزوجته نهلة توفيق حتى لا أزعجها، وبعدما وصلت إلى مقر السكن الذي كُنت أقطن به في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، هاتفتها وقُلت لها إنني جئت إلى المستشفى وتحججت بأنني لم أتمكن من الصعود، كي لا أشعرها بأي حالة نفسية أو ضائقة في حالته الصحية الصعبة وقتئذ».
علاقة إنسانية
واستعادت نبيلة عبيد ذكرياتها مع الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر، وقالت إن العلاقة الإنسانية والصداقة التي جمعتهما تمتد إلى سنوات طويلة للغاية، مشيرة إلى أن آخر لقاء جمع بينهما كان قبل 3 أشهر من مرضه فقط، وكان في وضعية صحية جيدة.
وأكدت حضورها حفلة زفاف ابنته الراحلة دينا قبل سنوات طويلة، وكانت الابتسامة والفرحة مرسومتين على وجهه آنذاك، إلا أن موتها كان من العوامل التي أسهمت في تسلل الحزن إلى قلب هاني شاكر وجعلته يعيش ظروفًا نفسية صعبة على مدار سنوات طويلة.
The Egyptian artist Nabila Obeid confirmed her attempt to visit the late artist Hani Shaker during his time in France a few weeks ago, but his wife Nahla Tawfiq refused that.
What do you see?
Nabila Obeid said in media statements: “I was on a short trip to the French capital, Paris, with some family members, and when I learned that the late artist Hani Shaker was coming to France to start his treatment journey, I contacted his wife Nahla Tawfiq and asked her to come to the hospital to visit him.”
She added: “I was shocked by Nahla Tawfiq's response to my request to visit Hani Shaker at Foch Hospital, as she replied to me saying, ‘What do you want to see?’”
Daily Communication
She pointed out her daily communication with Shaker's wife Nahla Tawfiq to check on him continuously, and she asked her for the address of the hospital where he was staying, noting that she traveled a long distance to visit him, but she was unable to enter the hospital or go up to the floor where he was to visit and see him and ensure he was okay.
Familiar Laughter
She added: “I felt when standing in front of the hospital door with my niece that I would not be able to see Hani Shaker in a critical health condition or in any way other than what I was used to seeing him, especially with his familiar laughter that I had grown accustomed to during many meetings we had together.”
She continued: “I returned from in front of the hospital door without calling his wife Nahla Tawfiq so as not to disturb her, and after I arrived at the place where I was staying in the French capital, Paris, I called her and told her that I came to the hospital and made an excuse that I couldn’t go up, so as not to make her feel any psychological state or distress regarding his difficult health condition at that time.”
Human Relationship
Nabila Obeid reminisced about her memories with the late artist Hani Shaker, saying that the human relationship and friendship that brought them together extended for many long years, pointing out that the last meeting they had was just three months before his illness, and he was in good health at that time.
She confirmed her attendance at the wedding of his late daughter Dina many years ago, when a smile and joy were drawn on his face at that time, but her death was one of the factors that contributed to sadness creeping into Hani Shaker's heart and made him live through difficult psychological conditions for many long years.