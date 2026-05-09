The Egyptian artist Nabila Obeid confirmed her attempt to visit the late artist Hani Shaker during his time in France a few weeks ago, but his wife Nahla Tawfiq refused that.

What do you see?

Nabila Obeid said in media statements: “I was on a short trip to the French capital, Paris, with some family members, and when I learned that the late artist Hani Shaker was coming to France to start his treatment journey, I contacted his wife Nahla Tawfiq and asked her to come to the hospital to visit him.”

She added: “I was shocked by Nahla Tawfiq's response to my request to visit Hani Shaker at Foch Hospital, as she replied to me saying, ‘What do you want to see?’”

Daily Communication

She pointed out her daily communication with Shaker's wife Nahla Tawfiq to check on him continuously, and she asked her for the address of the hospital where he was staying, noting that she traveled a long distance to visit him, but she was unable to enter the hospital or go up to the floor where he was to visit and see him and ensure he was okay.

Familiar Laughter

She added: “I felt when standing in front of the hospital door with my niece that I would not be able to see Hani Shaker in a critical health condition or in any way other than what I was used to seeing him, especially with his familiar laughter that I had grown accustomed to during many meetings we had together.”

She continued: “I returned from in front of the hospital door without calling his wife Nahla Tawfiq so as not to disturb her, and after I arrived at the place where I was staying in the French capital, Paris, I called her and told her that I came to the hospital and made an excuse that I couldn’t go up, so as not to make her feel any psychological state or distress regarding his difficult health condition at that time.”

Human Relationship

Nabila Obeid reminisced about her memories with the late artist Hani Shaker, saying that the human relationship and friendship that brought them together extended for many long years, pointing out that the last meeting they had was just three months before his illness, and he was in good health at that time.

She confirmed her attendance at the wedding of his late daughter Dina many years ago, when a smile and joy were drawn on his face at that time, but her death was one of the factors that contributed to sadness creeping into Hani Shaker's heart and made him live through difficult psychological conditions for many long years.