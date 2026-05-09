أكدت الفنانة المصرية نبيلة عبيد محاولتها زيارة الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر خلال وجوده في فرنسا قبل أسابيع قليلة، إلا أن زوجته نهلة توفيق رفضت ذلك.

تشوفي إيه

وقالت نبيلة عبيد في تصريحات إعلامية: «كنت في رحلة قصيرة إلى العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، برفقة بعض أفراد عائلتي، وعندما علمت بقدوم الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر إلى فرنسا لبدء رحلته العلاجية، تواصلت مع زوجته نهلة توفيق وطلبت منها القدوم إلى المستشفى لزيارته».

وأضافت: «شعرت بالصدمة من رد نهلة توفيق على طلبي بالقدوم لزيارة هاني شاكر بمستشفى فوش، بعدما ردت عليّ بقولها هتيجي تشوفي إيه».

تواصل يومي

وأشارت إلى تواصلها اليومي مع زوجة شاكر نهلة توفيق للاطمئنان عليه بشكل متواصل، وطلبت منها الحصول على عنوان المستشفى، الذي كان يرقد فيه، لافتة إلى قطعها مسافة طويلة لزيارته، لكنها لم تتمكن من دخول المستشفى أو الصعود للطابق الذي كان يرقد فيه لزيارته ورؤيته والاطمئنان عليه.

ضحكة مألوفة

وأضافت: «شعرت عند الوقوف أمام باب المستشفى برفقة ابنة شقيقتي بأنني لن أستطيع رؤية هاني شاكر في حالة صحية حرجة أو بأي شكل غير الذي عهدت رؤيته عليه، خاصة بضحكته المألوفة التي اعتدتها منه في لقاءات كثيرة جمعت بيننا».

وتابعت: «عُدت من أمام باب المستشفى دون أن أتصل بزوجته نهلة توفيق حتى لا أزعجها، وبعدما وصلت إلى مقر السكن الذي كُنت أقطن به في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، هاتفتها وقُلت لها إنني جئت إلى المستشفى وتحججت بأنني لم أتمكن من الصعود، كي لا أشعرها بأي حالة نفسية أو ضائقة في حالته الصحية الصعبة وقتئذ».

علاقة إنسانية

واستعادت نبيلة عبيد ذكرياتها مع الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر، وقالت إن العلاقة الإنسانية والصداقة التي جمعتهما تمتد إلى سنوات طويلة للغاية، مشيرة إلى أن آخر لقاء جمع بينهما كان قبل 3 أشهر من مرضه فقط، وكان في وضعية صحية جيدة.

وأكدت حضورها حفلة زفاف ابنته الراحلة دينا قبل سنوات طويلة، وكانت الابتسامة والفرحة مرسومتين على وجهه آنذاك، إلا أن موتها كان من العوامل التي أسهمت في تسلل الحزن إلى قلب هاني شاكر وجعلته يعيش ظروفًا نفسية صعبة على مدار سنوات طويلة.