انتشرت كالنار في الهشيم على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي «ثغرة سحرية» يزعم مروجوها أنها تفتح أبواب السينما العالمية مجاناً. يبدو الادعاء بسيطًا ومغرياً: «شاهد أحدث أفلام Netflix وPrime Video عبر موقع IMDb دون دفع ريال واحد». لكن خلف هذا البريق، يختبئ كابوس رقمي قد يكلفك أكثر بكثير من قيمة الاشتراك الشهري.

بدأ الأمر بمقاطع فيديو «ترند» تزعم أن أي فيلم مدرج في قاعدة بيانات IMDb يمكن تشغيله فوراً بضغطة زر. واندفع ملايين المستخدمين لتجربة «الخدعة»، خصوصاً مع ارتفاع أسعار بعض المنصات العالمية. لكن الحقيقة الصادمة هي أن موقع IMDb الرسمي لا يقدم هذه الخدمة إطلاقاً، وما يحدث هو «عملية تضليل» احترافية.

كيف تقع في «المصيدة»؟

بمجرد اتباع الخطوات المزعومة، يتم إعادة توجيه المستخدم بعيداً عن الموقع الرسمي إلى روابط خارجية مشبوهة. وهنا تبدأ المصيدة، بصفحات مليئة بالإعلانات المنبثقة، ومطالبات بمنح «أذونات» للوصول إلى الجهاز، أو تحميل ملفات خفية. وأكد خبراء الأمن السيبراني أن هذه المواقع تعمل كـ«مغناطيس للبرمجيات الخبيثة» التي تسرق البيانات الشخصية والبنكية بمجرد الضغط على زر «تشغيل».

ولا يتوقف الأمر عند اختراق جهازك فحسب، بل يمتد للمساءلة القانونية في بعض الدول. فالمحتوى المعروض عبر هذه الروابط هو «مادة مقرصنة»، وفي ظل القوانين الصارمة الجديدة لمكافحة القرصنة الرقمية، قد يجد المستخدم نفسه في مأزق قانوني بتهمة «البث غير الشرعي».

ويمكن القول إنه لا يوجد «غداء مجاني» في عالم الإنترنت. وهذه الثغرات المزعومة ليست سوى طُعم لاصطياد الضحايا واستغلال شغفهم بمتابعة الأفلام. ولهذا يظل الخيار الآمن والوحيد هو المنصات الرسمية، التي تضمن لك حماية خصوصيتك ودعم صناعة الفن بعيداً عن «عصابات القرصنة».