بمناسبة يوم كلمة المرور العالمي (7 مايو 2026)، فجّرت شركة «كاسبرسكي» (Kaspersky) مفاجأة صادمة حول الهشاشة الرقمية للمليارات، مؤكدة أن غالبية كلمات السر التي نستخدمها حالياً هي مجرد «أبواب مفتوحة» أمام القراصنة.

أرقام تثير الرعب الرقمي

كشف تحليل لـ 231 مليون كلمة مرور مسربة أن 68% منها يمكن كسرها واختراق حساباتها المرتبطة بها في أقل من 24 ساعة فقط. والسبب ليس قوة القراصنة فحسب، بل استمرار المستخدمين في اتباع أنماط «كسولة» يسهل على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي تخمينها في ثوانٍ.

وأبرز ما جاء في التقرير هو رصد سلوكيات غريبة تزيد من سهولة الاختراق:

  • هوس «Skibidi»: تضاعف استخدام هذه الكلمة في كلمات المرور 36 مرة أخيرا بسبب شهرتها على السوشيال ميديا، مما جعلها هدفاً سهلاً للتخمين.
  • إدمان الأرقام: تبين أن 53% من المستخدمين ينهون كلمات مرورهم بأرقام بسيطة، وهي العادة التي تجعل الحساب يسقط فوراً في هجمات «القوة الغاشمة».
  • التسلسلات القاتلة: لا تزال أنماط مثل «1234» و«qwerty» تتصدر القائمة العالمية للكلمات الأكثر هشاشة.

كيف تحمي نفسك فوراً؟

يؤكد خبراء الأمن السيبراني أن طول كلمة المرور وحده لم يعد كافياً، وينصحون بتغيير الإستراتيجية:

  • استخدام «جُمل المرور»: اعتمد جملة طويلة غير مترابطة بدلاً من كلمة واحدة.
  • تفعيل المصادقة الثنائية (2FA): هي خط الدفاع الذي يمنع الدخول حتى لو سُرقت كلمة المرور.
  • تجنب التواريخ والأسماء: أي معلومة متاحة عنك في «فيسبوك» أو «لينكد إن» هي أول ما يجربه المخترق.

في يومها العالمي، تخبرنا كلمة المرور بأنها لم تعد «سراً» كافياً وحدها. فالأمان الرقمي اليوم يتطلب وعياً يتجاوز مجرد إضافة رقم أو رمز، فما تراه أنت معقداً، يراه الذكاء الاصطناعي مجرد «مسألة دقائق».