بمناسبة يوم كلمة المرور العالمي (7 مايو 2026)، فجّرت شركة «كاسبرسكي» (Kaspersky) مفاجأة صادمة حول الهشاشة الرقمية للمليارات، مؤكدة أن غالبية كلمات السر التي نستخدمها حالياً هي مجرد «أبواب مفتوحة» أمام القراصنة.
أرقام تثير الرعب الرقمي
كشف تحليل لـ 231 مليون كلمة مرور مسربة أن 68% منها يمكن كسرها واختراق حساباتها المرتبطة بها في أقل من 24 ساعة فقط. والسبب ليس قوة القراصنة فحسب، بل استمرار المستخدمين في اتباع أنماط «كسولة» يسهل على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي تخمينها في ثوانٍ.
وأبرز ما جاء في التقرير هو رصد سلوكيات غريبة تزيد من سهولة الاختراق:
- هوس «Skibidi»: تضاعف استخدام هذه الكلمة في كلمات المرور 36 مرة أخيرا بسبب شهرتها على السوشيال ميديا، مما جعلها هدفاً سهلاً للتخمين.
- إدمان الأرقام: تبين أن 53% من المستخدمين ينهون كلمات مرورهم بأرقام بسيطة، وهي العادة التي تجعل الحساب يسقط فوراً في هجمات «القوة الغاشمة».
- التسلسلات القاتلة: لا تزال أنماط مثل «1234» و«qwerty» تتصدر القائمة العالمية للكلمات الأكثر هشاشة.
كيف تحمي نفسك فوراً؟
يؤكد خبراء الأمن السيبراني أن طول كلمة المرور وحده لم يعد كافياً، وينصحون بتغيير الإستراتيجية:
- استخدام «جُمل المرور»: اعتمد جملة طويلة غير مترابطة بدلاً من كلمة واحدة.
- تفعيل المصادقة الثنائية (2FA): هي خط الدفاع الذي يمنع الدخول حتى لو سُرقت كلمة المرور.
- تجنب التواريخ والأسماء: أي معلومة متاحة عنك في «فيسبوك» أو «لينكد إن» هي أول ما يجربه المخترق.
في يومها العالمي، تخبرنا كلمة المرور بأنها لم تعد «سراً» كافياً وحدها. فالأمان الرقمي اليوم يتطلب وعياً يتجاوز مجرد إضافة رقم أو رمز، فما تراه أنت معقداً، يراه الذكاء الاصطناعي مجرد «مسألة دقائق».
On the occasion of World Password Day (May 7, 2026), Kaspersky shocked the world with a startling revelation about digital vulnerability, confirming that the majority of passwords we currently use are merely "open doors" for hackers.
Numbers That Instill Digital Fear
An analysis of 231 million leaked passwords revealed that 68% of them can be cracked and their associated accounts breached in less than 24 hours. The reason is not only the strength of hackers but also the continued tendency of users to follow "lazy" patterns that AI tools can easily guess in seconds.
Among the most notable findings in the report were strange behaviors that increase the ease of hacking:
- The "Skibidi" Obsession: The use of this word in passwords has increased 36 times recently due to its popularity on social media, making it an easy target for guessing.
- Number Addiction: It was found that 53% of users end their passwords with simple numbers, a habit that causes accounts to fall victim immediately to "brute force" attacks.
- Killer Sequences: Patterns like "1234" and "qwerty" still top the global list of the most vulnerable passwords.
How to Protect Yourself Immediately?
Cybersecurity experts confirm that the length of a password alone is no longer sufficient and advise changing the strategy:
- Use "passphrases": Adopt a long, unrelated phrase instead of a single word.
- Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): This is the line of defense that prevents access even if the password is stolen.
- Avoid dates and names: Any information available about you on Facebook or LinkedIn is the first thing a hacker will try.
On its global day, the password tells us that it is no longer a "secret" sufficient on its own. Digital security today requires awareness that goes beyond simply adding a number or symbol; what you see as complex, AI sees as just a "matter of minutes."