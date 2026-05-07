On the occasion of World Password Day (May 7, 2026), Kaspersky shocked the world with a startling revelation about digital vulnerability, confirming that the majority of passwords we currently use are merely "open doors" for hackers.

Numbers That Instill Digital Fear

An analysis of 231 million leaked passwords revealed that 68% of them can be cracked and their associated accounts breached in less than 24 hours. The reason is not only the strength of hackers but also the continued tendency of users to follow "lazy" patterns that AI tools can easily guess in seconds.

Among the most notable findings in the report were strange behaviors that increase the ease of hacking:

The "Skibidi" Obsession: The use of this word in passwords has increased 36 times recently due to its popularity on social media, making it an easy target for guessing.

Number Addiction: It was found that 53% of users end their passwords with simple numbers, a habit that causes accounts to fall victim immediately to "brute force" attacks.

Killer Sequences: Patterns like "1234" and "qwerty" still top the global list of the most vulnerable passwords.

How to Protect Yourself Immediately?

Cybersecurity experts confirm that the length of a password alone is no longer sufficient and advise changing the strategy:

Use "passphrases": Adopt a long, unrelated phrase instead of a single word.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): This is the line of defense that prevents access even if the password is stolen.

Avoid dates and names: Any information available about you on Facebook or LinkedIn is the first thing a hacker will try.

On its global day, the password tells us that it is no longer a "secret" sufficient on its own. Digital security today requires awareness that goes beyond simply adding a number or symbol; what you see as complex, AI sees as just a "matter of minutes."