لم تعد أجهزة التتبع الصغيرة مثل «AirTag» مجرد أداة ذكية للعثور على مفاتيحك الضائعة، بل تحولت إلى واحدة من أكثر التقنيات إثارة للجدل في العالم، بعدما كشفت تقارير عن استخدامها كـ«جيوش صامتة» لمراقبة تحركات الأشخاص دون علمهم.

التكنولوجيا «الخفية».. كيف تعمل؟

تعتمد هذه الأجهزة على تقنية البلوتوث منخفض الطاقة، لكن سر قوتها الحقيقي يكمن في «الشبكة العالمية». فعندما يضيع غرضك، يبدأ جهاز التتبع بالاتصال تلقائياً بأي هاتف غريب يمر بجانبه، ليرسل موقعه إلى خوادم الشركة ومن ثم إلى هاتفك، دون أن يشعر صاحب الهاتف الغريب بأنه أصبح «جزءاً من عملية تتبع».

ورغم فوائدها الهائلة في استعادة الحقائب المفقودة والسيارات المسروقة، فتحت هذه التقنية باباً لمخاطر أمنية جسيمة:

التتبع السري: سُجلت حالات استخدم فيها مجرمون هذه القطع لتعقب ضحاياهم وتحديد أماكن إقامتهم بدقة مذهلة.

اختراق الخصوصية: قدرة هذه الأجهزة على العمل لأشهر طويلة دون شحن جعلتها أداة مثالية للتجسس طويل الأمد.

هل تحميك شركات التقنية؟

أمام تصاعد الشكاوى، اضطرت شركات مثل Apple وGoogle لإطلاق تحديثات أمنية ثورية، فإذا تحرك بجوارك جهاز تتبع لا يخصك لفترة معينة، سيرسل هاتفك تنبيهاً فورياً يحذرك: «هناك جهاز تتبع يتحرك معك».

ويمكن القول إن أجهزة التتبع تمنحك شعوراً بأن أشياءك «لا تضيع أبداً»، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تذكرنا بأن الخصوصية في العصر الرقمي أصبحت هشة للغاية. فهل القطعة الصغيرة في ميدالية مفاتيحك هي «حارس أمين» أم «جاسوس سري»؟